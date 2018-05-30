Three retailers opening at Southridge Mall in June

Dicks, Round 1 opening in former Sears space later this year

May 30, 2018, 12:59 PM

Three retailers will open at Southridge Mall in Greendale in June, mall owner Simon announced on Wednesday.

Celebrity Status Hair Salon, a 1,800-square-foot family salon will be located at the southeast entrance. The salon will offer hair styling, make-up application and glamour photography.

Shameless Soap Company will be located on the lower level near the center court. The 2,500-square-foot location will offer local and natural bath accessories and décor.

Holiday Treasures will open a 4,000-square-foot store on the lower level near the food court. The store will offer items for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween and Christmas along with Hallmark licensed products.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new retailers to Southridge Mall and introduce their services and merchandise to the community,” said Mary Mokwa, general manager of Southridge Mall. “The addition of Celebrity Status Hair Salon, Shameless Soap Company and Holiday Treasures, on the heels of the recent success of Fro Zone & Donut Squad, supports our commitment to provide our shoppers with the quality merchandise and unique offerings that they have come to expect at Southridge Mall.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods and the state’s first Round 1 Bowling and Amusement center are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of the year in the former Sears space.

Southridge Mall is the state’s largest mall with anchor stores including Macy’s, Kohl’s and JCPenney. Boston Store was the mall’s fourth anchor, until its parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores, filed for bankruptcy and ultimately liquidated.

Kohl’s will close its Southridge store annd move into a smaller space at the 84South retail development along I-894 in Greenfield later this year.

