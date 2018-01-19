Third Ward retailer opening second shop in Whitefish Bay

SoHo Boutique will be a mix of casual and special occasion clothing

by

January 19, 2018, 11:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/third-ward-retailer-opening-second-shop-in-whitefish-bay/

Third Ward retailer Stephanie Horne is opening a second store on Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay.

SoHo Boutique, 509 E. Silver Spring Drive, will open Feb. 1, selling a mix of casual and special occasion dresses, denim, shoes and accessories.

Many of the items will be priced less than $100.

“SoHo is a fresh, affordable and inspired interpretation of modern style,” Horne said. “We will offer a well-curated selection of wearable trends and enduring classics, and focus on fashionable, quality pieces for everyday life. I am thrilled to be bringing this concept to the North Shore, which I’ve always considered fashion forward.”

Horne, is the owner of the long-time downtown clothier Stephanie Horne Boutique in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood.

Her new store is named after New York’s SoHo neighborhood and is also a nod to Horne’s initials.

 

