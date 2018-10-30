Target closing Greenfield store in February

Big-box retailer closing six stores nationwide

October 30, 2018, 12:29 PM

Target Corp. will close its store at 27th Street and Layton Avenue in Greenfield Feb. 2, along with five other under-performing stores nationwide.Target store

“Target remains committed to the greater Milwaukee area and will continue to serve guests at nearby stores,” said Target spokeswoman Susan Bell.

The 130,000-square-foot store at 4777 S. 27th St. has been open since 1970. It has 138 part and full-time employees. All eligible employees will be offered the option to transfer to a different Target store in their area, Bell said.

“The decision to close a store is always difficult, and follows a rigorous annual process to evaluate the performance of every store in the portfolio and maintain the overall health of the business,” Bell said.

Target Corp. has 14 stores in the Milwaukee area with approximately 2,800 employees.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that in addition to the Greenfield store, Target will close two stores in Chicago and one each in Commack, New York, Cordova, Tenn. and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Like many brick-and-mortar stores, Target continues to struggle with competing with shoppers’ changing buying habits.

Target closed 13 stores earlier in February of this year and 12 the previous year. It closed six in 2016.

In March, Target announced a multi-year strategy to improve guest experience. The plan included tree two-day shipping, expanded delivery service for guests’ in-store purchases in New York City and an expansion of Target’s drive up service for people who have ordered items online.

 

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

