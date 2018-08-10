Roundy’s announces discounted prices for Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps stores

Will apply to "thousands of items"

by

August 10, 2018, 1:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/roundys-announces-discounted-prices-for-pick-n-save-metro-market-copps-stores/

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. recently announced it will lower prices on various grocery items sold at all Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Copps stores in Wisconsin.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Roundy’s.

Eggs, milk, head lettuce, bananas, and white and wheat bread are among the “thousands of items” from all aisles included in the indefinite promotion, which applies to Roundy’s 106 total stores throughout the state. That number consists of 95 Pick ‘n Save stores, eight Metro Market stores, and three Copps stores. 

Roundy’s will not disclose the total number of discounted grocery items nor their average price decrease, said vice president communications and public affairs James Hyland. However, he cited some examples, such as a 17 percent discount on Nabisco Crackers, which were previously priced at $3.39 and are now priced at $2.79, and a 23 percent discount on Capri Sun, which dropped from $2.99 to $2.59.

Roundy’s in 2015 was acquired for $178 million by Cincinnati-based grocer The Kroger Co. The price lowering initiative is part of the company’s multi-phase ‘Restock Kroger’ plan, which was launched in October. The first phase of the initiative incorporates data analytics and digital shopping tools to “redefine the food and grocery experience,” Hyland said.

Roundy’s has now launched an app, and offers curb-side pickup at 50 locations and home-delivery services at 80 percent of its Wisconsin stores. 

“We call it ‘Smart Pricing,'” Hyland said. “Using careful analysis through data analytics, we’ve determined that these lower prices will result in increased engagement and more market share.”

Market analyst and former Roundy’s employee David Livingston is skeptical of the company’s lowered prices, calling it a “gimmick.” He said the promotion is a typical tactic of most major grocery store chains to draw in more customers, and bring in a short-term increase in sales.

“What is does is gets your attention, but they’re not really lowering prices,” he said. “Let’s say they lower prices on two, three, or four percent of the store… What they don’t tell you is that they are increasing prices of even more items throughout the rest of the store.”

He said consumers will end up spending the same amount or more on groceries, misled by the idea that they would spend less.

Hyland disputes Livingston’s claims, saying Roundy’s does not “run our business on gimmicks.”

“We have the benefit of utilizing Kroger’s data analytics…which uses innovative analytics and insights,” he said. “That’s how we make these pricing decisions, with careful data analysis. This results is increased customer engagement, which we are seeing, and the net result will be benefit to the bottom line.”

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. recently announced it will lower prices on various grocery items sold at all Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Copps stores in Wisconsin.

A Pick ‘n Save store operated by Roundy’s.

Eggs, milk, head lettuce, bananas, and white and wheat bread are among the “thousands of items” from all aisles included in the indefinite promotion, which applies to Roundy’s 106 total stores throughout the state. That number consists of 95 Pick ‘n Save stores, eight Metro Market stores, and three Copps stores. 

Roundy’s will not disclose the total number of discounted grocery items nor their average price decrease, said vice president communications and public affairs James Hyland. However, he cited some examples, such as a 17 percent discount on Nabisco Crackers, which were previously priced at $3.39 and are now priced at $2.79, and a 23 percent discount on Capri Sun, which dropped from $2.99 to $2.59.

Roundy’s in 2015 was acquired for $178 million by Cincinnati-based grocer The Kroger Co. The price lowering initiative is part of the company’s multi-phase ‘Restock Kroger’ plan, which was launched in October. The first phase of the initiative incorporates data analytics and digital shopping tools to “redefine the food and grocery experience,” Hyland said.

Roundy’s has now launched an app, and offers curb-side pickup at 50 locations and home-delivery services at 80 percent of its Wisconsin stores. 

“We call it ‘Smart Pricing,'” Hyland said. “Using careful analysis through data analytics, we’ve determined that these lower prices will result in increased engagement and more market share.”

Market analyst and former Roundy’s employee David Livingston is skeptical of the company’s lowered prices, calling it a “gimmick.” He said the promotion is a typical tactic of most major grocery store chains to draw in more customers, and bring in a short-term increase in sales.

“What is does is gets your attention, but they’re not really lowering prices,” he said. “Let’s say they lower prices on two, three, or four percent of the store… What they don’t tell you is that they are increasing prices of even more items throughout the rest of the store.”

He said consumers will end up spending the same amount or more on groceries, misled by the idea that they would spend less.

Hyland disputes Livingston’s claims, saying Roundy’s does not “run our business on gimmicks.”

“We have the benefit of utilizing Kroger’s data analytics…which uses innovative analytics and insights,” he said. “That’s how we make these pricing decisions, with careful data analysis. This results is increased customer engagement, which we are seeing, and the net result will be benefit to the bottom line.”

Comments

  1. David L says:
    August 10, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Hyland disputes Livingston’s claims, saying Roundy’s does not “run our business on gimmicks.” Then be transparent and say what items are being lowered and by how much. If a store uses a frequent shopper card, its a gimmick. If you want to shop at a store that has no gimmikcs shop at Woodmans, Aldi, Trader Joe’s or Walmart. No cards, no clipping coupons online, just low prices. Gimmiks are fine if you only buy products on sales. However Roundys has failed to communicate to customers what items are cheaper than the competition. They should do basket comparisons in front of the store showing what a cart full of groceries costs at Pick N Save versus Meijer, Woodmans, and Walmart. But if they did they would compare to Sentry and Sendiks. Bottom line. Its an old idea being recycled over and over again.

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm