Richard Kessler separates from namesake company

Kesslers founder no longer working at diamond retailer

by

November 14, 2018, 1:38 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/richard-kessler-separates-from-namesake-company/

Richard Kessler, who founded Kesslers Diamonds in 1980, is no longer working at the diamond retailer. The company confirmed his departure on Nov. 7, but declined to provide specifics about it.

Richard Kessler and Joe Gehrke

“Since it is a personnel matter, we cannot share more detail,” the Kesslers board of directors said in a statement. “As a 100 percent employee owned company, our employee owners are committed to continue moving the company forward. We have had a leadership succession plan in place since July of 2017. Our clients can expect the same high quality of product and service going forward, including our miraculous warranty.”

Joe Gehrke, a longtime commercial banker at Associated Bank, was named president of Kesslers in June 2017, and Richard Kessler became chief executive officer in a planned succession. At that time, Kessler said it would take at least 18 months to onboard Gehrke, and he planned to transition out of the company at an undetermined time.

Kesslers formed an employee stock ownership plan in 2011, and transitioned the company to a 100 percent ESOP in 2016.

The retailer’s projected 2018 revenue is $35 million. It has grown to seven locations in the region and has plans to open a store near the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. Its rapid growth earned Kesslers a Future 50 Master Mettle award in September.

Richard Kessler, who founded Kesslers Diamonds in 1980, is no longer working at the diamond retailer. The company confirmed his departure on Nov. 7, but declined to provide specifics about it.

Richard Kessler and Joe Gehrke

“Since it is a personnel matter, we cannot share more detail,” the Kesslers board of directors said in a statement. “As a 100 percent employee owned company, our employee owners are committed to continue moving the company forward. We have had a leadership succession plan in place since July of 2017. Our clients can expect the same high quality of product and service going forward, including our miraculous warranty.”

Joe Gehrke, a longtime commercial banker at Associated Bank, was named president of Kesslers in June 2017, and Richard Kessler became chief executive officer in a planned succession. At that time, Kessler said it would take at least 18 months to onboard Gehrke, and he planned to transition out of the company at an undetermined time.

Kesslers formed an employee stock ownership plan in 2011, and transitioned the company to a 100 percent ESOP in 2016.

The retailer’s projected 2018 revenue is $35 million. It has grown to seven locations in the region and has plans to open a store near the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. Its rapid growth earned Kesslers a Future 50 Master Mettle award in September.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am