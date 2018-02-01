Remodeling work completed on three area Kroger stores

Kroger unveiled three remodeled Milwaukee area grocery stores on Wednesday as part of the company’s ongoing work to make upgrades to dozens of its stores since purchasing Roundy’s in 2015.

The Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha were the latest stores to be improved by the Cincinnati-based company.

A Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said since the merger, Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.

Several of the changes have included transforming stores into Metro Markets, including the Pick ‘n Save on Silvernail in Waukesha. There are now a total of seven Metro Market stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

“The decision to make a banner change at our Waukesha Silvernail store from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market stems from a combination of ongoing demographic research by our real estate team and feedback from our Waukesha customers wanting a more upscale grocery shopping experience,” said James Hyland, a company spokesman.

Some of the new features at the Milwaukee and Waukesha stores include:

Metro Market, 1123 N. Van Buren St.: Starbucks, Todd’s Signature BBQ, tap beer and wine bar, Pacific Kitchen, made-to-order Asian food, Top Slice pizza, Trail Mix bar.

Pick ‘n Save, 250 W. Holt Ave.: Starbucks, made-to-order Asian cuisine; pizza by the slice, online grocery shopping.

Metro Market, 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha: Cheaderheads, gourmet cheese shop; Todd’s Signature BBQ, made-to-order guacamole, gourmet popcorn, Top Slice Pizza.