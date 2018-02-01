Remodeling work completed on three area Kroger stores

Upgrades unveiled at Metro Market, Pick 'n Save locations

by

February 01, 2018, 12:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/remodeling-work-completed-on-three-area-kroger-stores/

Kroger unveiled three remodeled Milwaukee area grocery stores on Wednesday as part of the company’s ongoing work to make upgrades to dozens of its stores since purchasing Roundy’s in 2015.

Waukesha Metro Market. Photo by Roundy’s

The Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha were the latest stores to be improved by the Cincinnati-based company.

A Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said since the merger, Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.

Several of the changes have included transforming stores into Metro Markets, including the Pick ‘n Save on Silvernail in Waukesha. There are now a total of seven Metro Market stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

“The decision to make a banner change at our Waukesha Silvernail store from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market stems from a combination of ongoing demographic research by our real estate team and feedback from our Waukesha customers wanting a more upscale grocery shopping experience,” said James Hyland, a company spokesman.

Some of the new features at the Milwaukee and Waukesha stores include:

  • Metro Market, 1123 N. Van Buren St.: Starbucks, Todd’s Signature BBQ, tap beer and wine bar, Pacific Kitchen, made-to-order Asian food, Top Slice pizza, Trail Mix bar.
  • Pick ‘n Save, 250 W. Holt Ave.: Starbucks, made-to-order Asian cuisine; pizza by the slice, online grocery shopping.
  • Metro Market, 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha: Cheaderheads, gourmet cheese shop; Todd’s Signature BBQ, made-to-order guacamole, gourmet popcorn, Top Slice Pizza.

Kroger unveiled three remodeled Milwaukee area grocery stores on Wednesday as part of the company’s ongoing work to make upgrades to dozens of its stores since purchasing Roundy’s in 2015.

Waukesha Metro Market. Photo by Roundy’s

The Metro Market store in downtown Milwaukee, Pick ‘n Save store in Bay View and Metro Market store at 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha were the latest stores to be improved by the Cincinnati-based company.

A Kroger spokesman would not say how much the individual store remodels cost, but said since the merger, Kroger’s investment in price cuts, technology, store experience and store remodels in the Wisconsin network of 107 stores has been over $250 million.

Several of the changes have included transforming stores into Metro Markets, including the Pick ‘n Save on Silvernail in Waukesha. There are now a total of seven Metro Market stores in southeastern Wisconsin.

“The decision to make a banner change at our Waukesha Silvernail store from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market stems from a combination of ongoing demographic research by our real estate team and feedback from our Waukesha customers wanting a more upscale grocery shopping experience,” said James Hyland, a company spokesman.

Some of the new features at the Milwaukee and Waukesha stores include:

  • Metro Market, 1123 N. Van Buren St.: Starbucks, Todd’s Signature BBQ, tap beer and wine bar, Pacific Kitchen, made-to-order Asian food, Top Slice pizza, Trail Mix bar.
  • Pick ‘n Save, 250 W. Holt Ave.: Starbucks, made-to-order Asian cuisine; pizza by the slice, online grocery shopping.
  • Metro Market, 2160 Silvernail Road, Waukesha: Cheaderheads, gourmet cheese shop; Todd’s Signature BBQ, made-to-order guacamole, gourmet popcorn, Top Slice Pizza.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm