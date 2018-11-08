Redevelopment project planned for Bayshore Town Center

$75 million project would reduce retail space add other uses

by

November 08, 2018, 1:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/redevelopment-project-planned-for-bayshore-town-center/

The owner of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale recently proposed a $75 million redevelopment project as it confronts ongoing challenges to fill retail space.

The 38.4-acre complex, which includes the retail mall, apartments and office tenants, would be reconfigured to include less retail space and additional office space, senior housing and possibly a hotel, according to the proposal obtained from the City of Glendale.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bayshore, which was first redeveloped from an indoor mall to include a town center in 2006, currently has over 800,000 square feet of retail space, but that would decrease to about 522,000 square feet with plans to demolish both the mall portion on its north side and the vacant former Boston Store space, and replace those structures with other uses.

In addition, the center’s second floor retail space would be converted into office space, increasing the current space for office use from 213,000 to about 248,000 square feet. Its residential space footprint would stay the same at 113 units.

The city’s Community Development Authority will hold a public hearing on Nov. 15 for the proposal. If the plans are approved by the city, the project could begin next year, with vertical construction starting in 2021.

Despite recent vacancies throughout the town center, over 40 tenants, including Brooks Brothers, Bar Louie, Forever 21, Apple, Trader Joe’s and The Cheesecake Factory will continue operating there.

Its been almost a year since Bayshore was acquired by an affiliate of New York-based AIG Global Real Estate Services in a deed in lieu of foreclosure transfer.

The owner of Bayshore Town Center in Glendale recently proposed a $75 million redevelopment project as it confronts ongoing challenges to fill retail space.

The 38.4-acre complex, which includes the retail mall, apartments and office tenants, would be reconfigured to include less retail space and additional office space, senior housing and possibly a hotel, according to the proposal obtained from the City of Glendale.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Bayshore, which was first redeveloped from an indoor mall to include a town center in 2006, currently has over 800,000 square feet of retail space, but that would decrease to about 522,000 square feet with plans to demolish both the mall portion on its north side and the vacant former Boston Store space, and replace those structures with other uses.

In addition, the center’s second floor retail space would be converted into office space, increasing the current space for office use from 213,000 to about 248,000 square feet. Its residential space footprint would stay the same at 113 units.

The city’s Community Development Authority will hold a public hearing on Nov. 15 for the proposal. If the plans are approved by the city, the project could begin next year, with vertical construction starting in 2021.

Despite recent vacancies throughout the town center, over 40 tenants, including Brooks Brothers, Bar Louie, Forever 21, Apple, Trader Joe’s and The Cheesecake Factory will continue operating there.

Its been almost a year since Bayshore was acquired by an affiliate of New York-based AIG Global Real Estate Services in a deed in lieu of foreclosure transfer.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am