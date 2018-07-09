Milwaukee Home founder sells business to owner of The Waxwing

Steph Davies to continue operating both stores

by

July 09, 2018, 2:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/milwaukee-home-founder-sells-business-to-owner-of-the-waxwing/

Melissa Thornton has sold her business Milwaukee Home to Steph Davies, owner of The Waxwing, for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed Friday.

Melissa Thornton

Thornton created the popular Milwaukee retailer by accident. She designed Milwaukee Home shirts with a unique stacked logo for herself and a friend in 2011, and people began coming up to her and asking to buy them. Thornton started selling the shirts out of the trunk of her car, and today the business has grown to include a retail shop in the Historic Third Ward with a variety of items containing the logo, as well as goods from local artists. Milwaukee Home now collaborates with a number of other brands, including MillerCoors at its Milwaukee brewery.

The Waxwing is located at 1800 E. North Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side. Davies opened the shop in a 450-square-foot space in 2011, and it has since moved to a larger 1,800-square-foot store. The shop sells only handmade goods from U.S. artists, with a focus on Milwaukee products. It has sold Milwaukee Home products since the beginning.

Davies plans to keep both Milwaukee Home, 159 N. Jackson St., and The Waxwing open in their current locations. She has eight employees between the two stores.

“Melissa actually reached out to me,” Davies said. “… I placed a big wholesale order with her and she said she couldn’t fulfill it because she was selling.”

Davies wondered what the sale would mean for her as a vendor, and Thornton asked if she would like to buy the business.

“It’s in the realm of what I’m doing already,” Davies said. “It’s kind of a natural fit.”

Thornton said she decided to sell because while she is remaining in Milwaukee, her husband, an environmental scientist, moved to South Dakota for his job, and she wants to spend more time with her family.

“The whole idea is that Milwaukee or Wisconsin is going to be home base. It gives me the freedom to pick up and go,” Thornton said.

Davies bought the two trademarks Milwaukee Home carried and owns the whole brand, including the social media, the storefront and the website.

In a Facebook video announcement of the sale Friday, Thornton said she poured her heart and soul into Milwaukee Home and was proud of what she created. Davies described the deal as an “open adoption” and hopes to gain insight from Thornton as she leads the business through its next chapter.

Melissa Thornton has sold her business Milwaukee Home to Steph Davies, owner of The Waxwing, for an undisclosed price. The transaction closed Friday.

Melissa Thornton

Thornton created the popular Milwaukee retailer by accident. She designed Milwaukee Home shirts with a unique stacked logo for herself and a friend in 2011, and people began coming up to her and asking to buy them. Thornton started selling the shirts out of the trunk of her car, and today the business has grown to include a retail shop in the Historic Third Ward with a variety of items containing the logo, as well as goods from local artists. Milwaukee Home now collaborates with a number of other brands, including MillerCoors at its Milwaukee brewery.

The Waxwing is located at 1800 E. North Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side. Davies opened the shop in a 450-square-foot space in 2011, and it has since moved to a larger 1,800-square-foot store. The shop sells only handmade goods from U.S. artists, with a focus on Milwaukee products. It has sold Milwaukee Home products since the beginning.

Davies plans to keep both Milwaukee Home, 159 N. Jackson St., and The Waxwing open in their current locations. She has eight employees between the two stores.

“Melissa actually reached out to me,” Davies said. “… I placed a big wholesale order with her and she said she couldn’t fulfill it because she was selling.”

Davies wondered what the sale would mean for her as a vendor, and Thornton asked if she would like to buy the business.

“It’s in the realm of what I’m doing already,” Davies said. “It’s kind of a natural fit.”

Thornton said she decided to sell because while she is remaining in Milwaukee, her husband, an environmental scientist, moved to South Dakota for his job, and she wants to spend more time with her family.

“The whole idea is that Milwaukee or Wisconsin is going to be home base. It gives me the freedom to pick up and go,” Thornton said.

Davies bought the two trademarks Milwaukee Home carried and owns the whole brand, including the social media, the storefront and the website.

In a Facebook video announcement of the sale Friday, Thornton said she poured her heart and soul into Milwaukee Home and was proud of what she created. Davies described the deal as an “open adoption” and hopes to gain insight from Thornton as she leads the business through its next chapter.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm