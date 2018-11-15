Michelle Gass ranks #4 on Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year list

Was promoted to CEO of Kohl’s in May

by

November 15, 2018, 12:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/michelle-gass-ranks-4-on-fortunes-businessperson-of-the-year-list/

Michelle Gass, the chief executive officer of Menomonee Falls-based department store chain Kohl’s Corp., has been ranked fourth by Fortune magazine on its Businessperson of the Year list.

Gass

Tricia Griffith, the CEO of Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Corp., is ranked #1 on the list.

Fortune’s profile of Gass says the company is “one of retail’s savviest survivors” and says Gass “engineered many of its most successful innovations.”

Gass became the CEO of Kohl’s in May, after Kevin Mansell retired. In addition, Sona Chawla was promoted to president of the company.

Michelle Gass, the chief executive officer of Menomonee Falls-based department store chain Kohl’s Corp., has been ranked fourth by Fortune magazine on its Businessperson of the Year list.

Gass

Tricia Griffith, the CEO of Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Corp., is ranked #1 on the list.

Fortune’s profile of Gass says the company is “one of retail’s savviest survivors” and says Gass “engineered many of its most successful innovations.”

Gass became the CEO of Kohl’s in May, after Kevin Mansell retired. In addition, Sona Chawla was promoted to president of the company.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harbor District lands anchor projects

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Was your election anxiety worth it?
Was your election anxiety worth it?

An advisor can help with the anxiety of looking into the unknown

by Dave Spano

Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level
Valley Popcorn takes it to the next level

Small business growth while maintaining product quality

by Rich Rovito

Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell
Real flu questions, real flu answers from Dr. Julie Mitchell

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s new medical director, Dr. Julie Mitchell, answers a few flu questions

by Paul Nobile

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference 2019
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am