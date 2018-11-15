Michelle Gass ranks #4 on Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year list

Michelle Gass, the chief executive officer of Menomonee Falls-based department store chain Kohl’s Corp., has been ranked fourth by Fortune magazine on its Businessperson of the Year list.

Tricia Griffith, the CEO of Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Corp., is ranked #1 on the list.

Fortune’s profile of Gass says the company is “one of retail’s savviest survivors” and says Gass “engineered many of its most successful innovations.”

Gass became the CEO of Kohl’s in May, after Kevin Mansell retired. In addition, Sona Chawla was promoted to president of the company.