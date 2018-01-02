Master Z’s closes Bayshore Town Center location

Has operated as Master Z's in Glendale for two years

January 02, 2018, 12:08 PM

Rec room retailer Master Z’s has closed its location at Bayshore Town Center, two years after the Waukesha-based retailer opened the store.

The 4,500-square-foot store’s last day of operation was Jan. 1, according to a flier sent to customers. Store owner Jim Lindenberg could not be reached by phone or email Tuesday.

Lindenberg acquired the Glendale branch of Mayfield Hts. Ohio-based Danny Vegh’s in January 2016, and converted the store to a Master Z’s.

Master Z’s also has a Waukesha location at 1005 Spring City Drive, billing itself as the largest pool table and billiard retail store in Wisconsin.

Lindenberg, who also owns Legends of the Field, purchased Master Z’s Waukesha in September 2016.

