Kohl’s to begin selling Nine West brand next summer

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s has entered into a partnership with Authentic Brands Group and will begin selling the company’s brand, Nine West footwear, handbags and outerwear in July 2019.

Kohl’s stores will also debut a new women’s apparel collection by Nine West next summer, the company announced.

Previously, the Nine West brand had been sold at Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates Boston Store and filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Area Boston Stores will be closed by the end of the month.

“We’re excited to bring Nine West, a brand synonymous with fashion and sophistication, to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer said in a written statement. “We admire the role Nine West has played in shaping the footwear industry and its success in becoming one of the most recognized and desired brands among female consumers, particularly millennial customers.”

The Nine West collection joins several other brands including LC Lauren Conrad, Simply Vera Vera Wang, POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, Circus by Sam Edelman, a:Glow maternity, Nike and Under Armour.

Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of New York-based Authentic Brands Group, owner of Nine West, said the company is excited about the collaboration.

“We are confident that Kohl’s is the right destination to deliver on the Nine West brand promise,” Woodhouse said.

While many traditional brick-and-mortar stores have struggled, Kohl’s has remained steady. The company has formed non-traditional partnerships with Amazon and Aldi.

Kohl’s Corp. also released its second quarter earnings on Tuesday. The company’s net income was $292 million, up 40.4 percent from $208 million in the second quarter of 2017. Revenue totaled $4.57 billion, up 3.9 percent from $4.4 billion last year.

Same-store sales for the 12 weeks ending Aug. 4 increased 3.1 percent while fiscal comparable sales were up 4.3 percent.

“We are pleased to report that our sales momentum continued in the second quarter,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Both our store and digital channels, all regions of the country, and our proprietary and national brands. Our men’s and women’s apparel businesses led the company, followed closely by footwear.”