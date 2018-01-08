Kohl’s reports increase in holiday sales; Bon-Ton experiences decrease

Bon-Ton holiday sales were an improvement over disappointing third quarter

by

January 08, 2018, 11:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/kohls-reports-increase-in-holiday-sales-bon-ton-experiences-decrease/

The chief executive officers of two of Milwaukee’s largest retailers announced Monday they are pleased with the sales results for the nine-week holiday shopping period.

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

Kohl’s Corp.’s total and comparable sales increased 6.9 percent in November and December 2017, over the same period last year.

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO and president said all lines of business and all regions reported positive comp sales.

“As expected, growth in digital demand accelerated significantly in the holiday period from the year-to-date trend,” Mansell said. “In addition, we experienced positive sales in our stores driven by stronger traffic.”

Based on stronger than expected holiday sales and expectations for fiscal January, Kohl’s now expects its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share to be $4.10 to $4.20 versus its previous guidance of $3.72 to $3.92.

The Bon-Ton Stores, which struggled throughout 2017 and has not turned a yearly profit since 2010, actually saw a decrease of 2.9 percent in comparable store sales over the holiday period.

However, Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton president and CEO, said holiday sales were an improvement from the comparable store sales decrease of 6.6 percent reported in the third quarter.

“We are actively engaged in discussions with our debt holders in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward,” Tracy said.

Total sales for the nine-week November and December period for Bon-Ton were $720.8 million compared to sales of $752.1 million in the prior year period.

Bon-Ton’s best performing categories over the period were cosmetics, children’s, outerwear and fine jewelry.

The chief executive officers of two of Milwaukee’s largest retailers announced Monday they are pleased with the sales results for the nine-week holiday shopping period.

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

Kohl’s Corp.’s total and comparable sales increased 6.9 percent in November and December 2017, over the same period last year.

Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, CEO and president said all lines of business and all regions reported positive comp sales.

“As expected, growth in digital demand accelerated significantly in the holiday period from the year-to-date trend,” Mansell said. “In addition, we experienced positive sales in our stores driven by stronger traffic.”

Based on stronger than expected holiday sales and expectations for fiscal January, Kohl’s now expects its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share to be $4.10 to $4.20 versus its previous guidance of $3.72 to $3.92.

The Bon-Ton Stores, which struggled throughout 2017 and has not turned a yearly profit since 2010, actually saw a decrease of 2.9 percent in comparable store sales over the holiday period.

However, Bill Tracy, Bon-Ton president and CEO, said holiday sales were an improvement from the comparable store sales decrease of 6.6 percent reported in the third quarter.

“We are actively engaged in discussions with our debt holders in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward,” Tracy said.

Total sales for the nine-week November and December period for Bon-Ton were $720.8 million compared to sales of $752.1 million in the prior year period.

Bon-Ton’s best performing categories over the period were cosmetics, children’s, outerwear and fine jewelry.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

UWM Lubar School of Business Defining Markets Conference
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm