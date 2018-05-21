Kohl’s partners with lifestyle brand PopSugar to target millennial shoppers

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. in September will launch a clothing line with PopSugar Inc., a San Francisco-based media and technology company.

The collection, dubbed POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, will mainly target women of the millennial generation, featuring seasonal dresses, skirts, tops, and bottoms that can be worn throughout the day and into the evening.

With its digitally-based lifestyle publication, quarterly subscription box, and makeup line, the PopSugar brand is revered among millennials around the world. It attracts a monthly global audience of 400 million and reaches 1 in 3 millennial women, according to its website. Its international operations include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London.

“We see an opportunity to draw more millennial customers and young families to Kohl’s,” Greg Revelle, Kohl’s senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer said in a news release. “This partnership is an illustration of how Kohl’s can attract and serve this customer with a unique experience that couples compelling new product with an engaging shopping and marketing experience.”

When marketing the collection, Kohl’s and PopSugar will rely on consumer data and analytics to monitor millennial customer intelligence.

“We’ve always wanted to extend the PopSugar brand into apparel, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kohl’s to combine audience data, technology and storytelling to create a collection that marries content and commerce,” said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of PopSugar. “We’ve listened to our audience and are excited to share this line that delivers the everyday ease of clothes you can live in with trends that are wearable for all.”

POPSUGAR at Kohl’s joins what the retailer says are its other millennial-focused brands LC Lauren Conrad, a:glow Maternity, Circus by Sam Edelman, Nike, adidas, Converse and Levi’s. Ranging in price from $24 to $84 and in size from 0 to 24, the PopSugar collection will be sold in 500 Kohl’s Department Store locations and at Kohl’s.com.