Kohl’s partners with lifestyle brand PopSugar to target millennial shoppers

New collection will be available by September at 500 stores and online

by

May 21, 2018, 12:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/kohls-partners-with-lifestyle-brand-popsugar-to-target-millennial-shoppers/

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. in September will launch a clothing line with PopSugar Inc., a San Francisco-based media and technology company.

The collection, dubbed POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, will mainly target women of the millennial generation, featuring seasonal dresses, skirts, tops, and bottoms that can be worn throughout the day and into the evening.

With its digitally-based lifestyle publication, quarterly subscription box, and makeup line, the PopSugar brand is revered among millennials around the world. It attracts a monthly global audience of 400 million and reaches 1 in 3 millennial women, according to its website. Its international operations include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London.

“We see an opportunity to draw more millennial customers and young families to Kohl’s,” Greg Revelle, Kohl’s senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer said in a news release. “This partnership is an illustration of how Kohl’s can attract and serve this customer with a unique experience that couples compelling new product with an engaging shopping and marketing experience.”

When marketing the collection, Kohl’s and PopSugar will rely on consumer data and analytics to monitor millennial customer intelligence. 

“We’ve always wanted to extend the PopSugar brand into apparel, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kohl’s to combine audience data, technology and storytelling to create a collection that marries content and commerce,” said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of PopSugar. “We’ve listened to our audience and are excited to share this line that delivers the everyday ease of clothes you can live in with trends that are wearable for all.”

POPSUGAR at Kohl’s joins what the retailer says are its other millennial-focused brands LC Lauren Conrad, a:glow Maternity, Circus by Sam Edelman, Nike, adidas, Converse and Levi’s. Ranging in price from $24 to $84 and in size from 0 to 24, the PopSugar collection will be sold in 500 Kohl’s Department Store locations and at Kohl’s.com.

Kohl's store

A Kohl’s store.

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. in September will launch a clothing line with PopSugar Inc., a San Francisco-based media and technology company.

The collection, dubbed POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, will mainly target women of the millennial generation, featuring seasonal dresses, skirts, tops, and bottoms that can be worn throughout the day and into the evening.

With its digitally-based lifestyle publication, quarterly subscription box, and makeup line, the PopSugar brand is revered among millennials around the world. It attracts a monthly global audience of 400 million and reaches 1 in 3 millennial women, according to its website. Its international operations include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London.

“We see an opportunity to draw more millennial customers and young families to Kohl’s,” Greg Revelle, Kohl’s senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer said in a news release. “This partnership is an illustration of how Kohl’s can attract and serve this customer with a unique experience that couples compelling new product with an engaging shopping and marketing experience.”

When marketing the collection, Kohl’s and PopSugar will rely on consumer data and analytics to monitor millennial customer intelligence. 

“We’ve always wanted to extend the PopSugar brand into apparel, and we’re thrilled to be working with Kohl’s to combine audience data, technology and storytelling to create a collection that marries content and commerce,” said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of PopSugar. “We’ve listened to our audience and are excited to share this line that delivers the everyday ease of clothes you can live in with trends that are wearable for all.”

POPSUGAR at Kohl’s joins what the retailer says are its other millennial-focused brands LC Lauren Conrad, a:glow Maternity, Circus by Sam Edelman, Nike, adidas, Converse and Levi’s. Ranging in price from $24 to $84 and in size from 0 to 24, the PopSugar collection will be sold in 500 Kohl’s Department Store locations and at Kohl’s.com.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm