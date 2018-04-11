Kohl’s chief administrative officer set to retire this fall

Kohl’s chief administrative officer and long-time member of the senior leadership team Richard Schepp will retire Oct. 2.

Schepp spent almost two decades with the Menomonee Falls-based retailer, helping the company grow from less than 300 stores to an omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores.

In recent years, he was a key architect of our Greatness Agenda, and has driven key initiatives around store optimization, said Kevin Mansell, Kohl’s chairman, chief executive officer and president.

“Rick has modeled the leadership qualities that I would hope to see in all of our teams,” Mansell said. “Perhaps most importantly for the future of the company, Rick has worked with me and our board to recruit and develop all of the senior leaders that are now in place to lead Kohl’s to an even brighter future.”

Mansell will retire in May. His role will be split in two positions. Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief merchandising and customer officer will assume the role of CEO. Sona Chawla, Kohl’s chief operating officer, will assume the role of president.

Schepp’s replacement has not been announced.