Kohl’s 84South location in Greenfield opening Saturday

New store will replace Southridge Mall store

by

October 02, 2018, 10:19 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/kohls-84south-location-in-greenfield-opening-saturday/

Kohl’s will open its new store at 84South in Greenfield on Oct. 6, relocating from its long-time location at Southridge Mall.

Kohl's store

Kohl’s announced plans for the new store in March 2017. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will join several other stores at the mixed-use development located south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street including Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.

The new store, located at 8750 West Sura Lane, will open at 8 a.m. It will replace the Kohl’s store at Southridge Mall in Greendale. Plans for the former Kohl’s store space at Southridge have not yet been announced.

The new one-story, 55,000-square-foot store at 84South is smaller than the two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge, which has been the trend Kohl’s Corp. began adopting in 2017.

Kohl’s will open its new store at 84South in Greenfield on Oct. 6, relocating from its long-time location at Southridge Mall.

Kohl's store

Kohl’s announced plans for the new store in March 2017. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will join several other stores at the mixed-use development located south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street including Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.

The new store, located at 8750 West Sura Lane, will open at 8 a.m. It will replace the Kohl’s store at Southridge Mall in Greendale. Plans for the former Kohl’s store space at Southridge have not yet been announced.

The new one-story, 55,000-square-foot store at 84South is smaller than the two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge, which has been the trend Kohl’s Corp. began adopting in 2017.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing
Reinhart Boerner van Dueren SC

10/04/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm