Kohl’s 84South location in Greenfield opening Saturday

Kohl’s will open its new store at 84South in Greenfield on Oct. 6, relocating from its long-time location at Southridge Mall.
Kohl’s announced plans for the new store in March 2017. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will join several other stores at the mixed-use development located south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street including Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.
The new store, located at 8750 West Sura Lane, will open at 8 a.m. It will replace the Kohl’s store at Southridge Mall in Greendale. Plans for the former Kohl’s store space at Southridge have not yet been announced.
The new one-story, 55,000-square-foot store at 84South is smaller than the two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge, which has been the trend Kohl’s Corp. began adopting in 2017.
Kohl’s will open its new store at 84South in Greenfield on Oct. 6, relocating from its long-time location at Southridge Mall.
Kohl’s announced plans for the new store in March 2017. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will join several other stores at the mixed-use development located south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street including Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.
The new store, located at 8750 West Sura Lane, will open at 8 a.m. It will replace the Kohl’s store at Southridge Mall in Greendale. Plans for the former Kohl’s store space at Southridge have not yet been announced.
The new one-story, 55,000-square-foot store at 84South is smaller than the two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge, which has been the trend Kohl’s Corp. began adopting in 2017.
Comments