Kohl’s 84South location in Greenfield opening Saturday

Kohl’s will open its new store at 84South in Greenfield on Oct. 6, relocating from its long-time location at Southridge Mall.

Kohl’s announced plans for the new store in March 2017. The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will join several other stores at the mixed-use development located south of I-894 and west of South 84th Street including Steinhafels, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, Total Wine & More and Ross Dress for Less.

The new store, located at 8750 West Sura Lane, will open at 8 a.m. It will replace the Kohl’s store at Southridge Mall in Greendale. Plans for the former Kohl’s store space at Southridge have not yet been announced.

The new one-story, 55,000-square-foot store at 84South is smaller than the two-level, 85,000-square-foot store at Southridge, which has been the trend Kohl’s Corp. began adopting in 2017.