Kmart store in Cudahy in close

Last Milwaukee County location for retail chain

by

November 09, 2018, 4:31 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/kmart-store-in-cudahy-in-close/

Cudahy’s Kmart store will close in February, marking the end to the last Kmart in Milwaukee County. It is among 40 stores to close across the country as part of the ongoing Sears Holdings bankruptcy.

Liquidation sales at the Cudahy Kmart located at 6077 S. Packard Ave. are expected to begin next week, the company said.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, said Thursday that come February 2019, 29 Sears stores and 11 Kmart stores will close. That is in addition to the nearly 200 Sears and Kmart locations the company has already announced will shut down in coming months.

Six Kmart locations in the Milwaukee area have closed since 2012.

Cudahy’s Kmart store will close in February, marking the end to the last Kmart in Milwaukee County. It is among 40 stores to close across the country as part of the ongoing Sears Holdings bankruptcy.

Liquidation sales at the Cudahy Kmart located at 6077 S. Packard Ave. are expected to begin next week, the company said.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, said Thursday that come February 2019, 29 Sears stores and 11 Kmart stores will close. That is in addition to the nearly 200 Sears and Kmart locations the company has already announced will shut down in coming months.

Six Kmart locations in the Milwaukee area have closed since 2012.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am