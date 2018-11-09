Kmart store in Cudahy in close

Cudahy’s Kmart store will close in February, marking the end to the last Kmart in Milwaukee County. It is among 40 stores to close across the country as part of the ongoing Sears Holdings bankruptcy.

Liquidation sales at the Cudahy Kmart located at 6077 S. Packard Ave. are expected to begin next week, the company said.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, said Thursday that come February 2019, 29 Sears stores and 11 Kmart stores will close. That is in addition to the nearly 200 Sears and Kmart locations the company has already announced will shut down in coming months.

Six Kmart locations in the Milwaukee area have closed since 2012.