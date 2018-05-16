Huge crowd flocks to IKEA store opening in Oak Creek

Parking lot opened at 5 a.m. for 9 a.m. grand opening

by

May 16, 2018, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/huge-crowd-flocks-to-ikea-store-opening-in-oak-creek/

Shoppers lined up outside IKEA Oak Creek for its grand opening.

Hundreds of eager shoppers this morning– some sitting on fold-up lawn chairs or clutching to-go mugs of coffee– gathered outside the new IKEA store in Oak Creek, forming a line that wrapped around the entire west side of the 293,000-square-foot building as they awaited the highly anticipated grand opening of the Swedish retailer’s first Wisconsin store.

“We’ve been waiting here since 5 a.m.,” one customer near the front of the line said. “We got here at 4 a.m., but they wouldn’t let us into the parking lot until 5. The freeway and the roads were all backed up with traffic when we got here.”

Doors officially opened at 9 a.m., but some customers arrived as early as 5 a.m. when the parking lot opened to hold a spot near the front of the line. The first 1,000 people in line were given a free IKEA drawstring bag filled with other merchandise.

“It’s hard to believe that one year ago, we were breaking ground on this site,” store manager Samantha Gravina said, during a pre-opening ceremony.

The ceremony included remarks from Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz; Monica Enqvist, the Swedish Embassy’s head of public diplomacy; and Anton van Dongen, IKEA U.S. senior vice president. To kick-off the opening, Gravina, Bukiewicz, Enqvist, and van Dongen participated in a traditional Swedish log-sawing ceremony that is said to bring good luck to the store.

“This store in Oak Creek is very special because it is our first store here in Wisconsin and I know, and I apologize, that it is 30 years too late,” van Dongen said. “Many of you have been driving to the Chicago area or have gone online to shop, but now you will no longer need to make that journey because you have your own IKEA store.”

IKEA in May of 2016 announced it would build the store on 29 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94. The project broke ground a year later in June.

A 225,000-square-foot array of 4,716 panels solar panels was installed on top of the building to produce electricity for the site. The store, which is the 48th IKEA location in the U.S., features 50 room displays, three model homes interiors, and 10,000 exclusively designed products. It also boasts a 300-seat restaurant and Swedish Food Market, and a play area for children.

Decorated check-out aisles at IKEA Oak Creek ready for a full first day of operations.

IKEA Oak Creek, located at 7500 S. Ikea Way, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shoppers lined up outside IKEA Oak Creek for its grand opening.

Hundreds of eager shoppers this morning– some sitting on fold-up lawn chairs or clutching to-go mugs of coffee– gathered outside the new IKEA store in Oak Creek, forming a line that wrapped around the entire west side of the 293,000-square-foot building as they awaited the highly anticipated grand opening of the Swedish retailer’s first Wisconsin store.

“We’ve been waiting here since 5 a.m.,” one customer near the front of the line said. “We got here at 4 a.m., but they wouldn’t let us into the parking lot until 5. The freeway and the roads were all backed up with traffic when we got here.”

Doors officially opened at 9 a.m., but some customers arrived as early as 5 a.m. when the parking lot opened to hold a spot near the front of the line. The first 1,000 people in line were given a free IKEA drawstring bag filled with other merchandise.

“It’s hard to believe that one year ago, we were breaking ground on this site,” store manager Samantha Gravina said, during a pre-opening ceremony.

The ceremony included remarks from Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz; Monica Enqvist, the Swedish Embassy’s head of public diplomacy; and Anton van Dongen, IKEA U.S. senior vice president. To kick-off the opening, Gravina, Bukiewicz, Enqvist, and van Dongen participated in a traditional Swedish log-sawing ceremony that is said to bring good luck to the store.

“This store in Oak Creek is very special because it is our first store here in Wisconsin and I know, and I apologize, that it is 30 years too late,” van Dongen said. “Many of you have been driving to the Chicago area or have gone online to shop, but now you will no longer need to make that journey because you have your own IKEA store.”

IKEA in May of 2016 announced it would build the store on 29 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94. The project broke ground a year later in June.

A 225,000-square-foot array of 4,716 panels solar panels was installed on top of the building to produce electricity for the site. The store, which is the 48th IKEA location in the U.S., features 50 room displays, three model homes interiors, and 10,000 exclusively designed products. It also boasts a 300-seat restaurant and Swedish Food Market, and a play area for children.

Decorated check-out aisles at IKEA Oak Creek ready for a full first day of operations.

IKEA Oak Creek, located at 7500 S. Ikea Way, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am