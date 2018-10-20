Home improvement retailer HOBO stores may close

Home Owners Bargain Outlet seeks buyer

October 19, 2018, 11:50 PM

Home improvement retailer HOBO is preparing to shut down its stores, including its two Milwaukee-area locations.

Waukegan, Illinois-based Home Owners Bargain Outlet operates two stores in Wisconsin, at the Point Loomis Shopping Center, 3545 S. 27th St. in Milwaukee, and in West Allis at 800 S. 108th St.

The Milwaukee-area HOBO stores will close by Dec. 31.

The company, which has been in operation since the 1990s is pursuing the sale of its business operations and facilities, but “due to current economic circumstances, is concurrently preparing to conduct an orderly liquidation wind down of its operations,” if a buyer cannot be found to keep the business going, according to a notice filed Friday with the state Department of Workforce Development.

The HOBO store in West Allis employs 57 people. The store in Milwaukee employs 47 people.

Unless the business is sold, HOBO anticipates closing its doors by Dec. 31, according to the noticed filed with the state.

HOBO also has five stores in the Chicago area. The company employs a total of about 400 people.

