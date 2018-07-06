Home goods store The Great Room in Pewaukee to close later this summer

The Great Room, a home furnishings and accessories store in Pewaukee will close by the end of August.

Owner Julie Spillius, who opened The Great Room almost three years ago at 119 Oakton Ave., plans to close the shop to retire.

“It’s a business that I love, but I want to be able to come and go as I please and I want to make sure I’m around to spend more time with my family and to travel,” she said. “I’ll miss this business.”

The store, which occupies a 2,000-square-foot retail space, sells home goods such as lamps, mirrors, candles and art, and accessories such as jewelry, scarves and purses.

The Great Room is offering a liquidation sale on all items in the store. All furniture, art, lamps, rugs, accessories, and jewelry will be on sale for 30 percent off, according to a Facebook post announcing the closure.

Spillius said she hopes, after her store closes, that its space will house another retail shop, or a sit-down cafe or restaurant.