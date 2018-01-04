Gander Mountain reopening three area stores as Gander Outdoors

Lemonis reopening 11 stores statewide

by

January 04, 2018, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/gander-mountain-reopening-three-area-stores-as-gander-outdoors/

Gander Mountain will reopen 11 Wisconsin stores, including three in southeastern Wisconsin under the new name Gander Outdoors by May.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises and star of the CNBC show The Profit, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and is beginning to reopen many of the chain’s stores. He announced which stores would be reopened on Wednesday, via Twitter.

Locally, the following stores are expected to open in mid-March to early-April:

  • 6801 120th Ave., Kenosha
  • 4224 Gander Road, Sheboygan
  • 2440 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha

Lemonis

The locations will bring 200 jobs back to the communities, according to a press release. In July at least nine Gander Mountain stores closed in Wisconsin.

“It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to the wonderful community of Milwaukee because the employees were top notch and the store was a great performer serving the outdoor enthusiast community,” Lemonis said. “In addition to the Milwaukee locations, we are currently pursuing other locations for reopening and expansion and expect to announce additional locations and markets in the coming weeks.”

