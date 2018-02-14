Francesca’s store to open at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Women’s fashion boutique Francesca’s will open a store at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets this spring.

The 2,296-square-foot store will include women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

“By adding Francesca’s to our roster of top-name retailers, we provide our shoppers with the highest quality shopping experience they’ve come to expect from our center,” Phil Whitsel, general manager at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Francesca’s has more than 700 stores in 48 states, including stores at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and Southridge Mall in Greendale.

The retailer also opened a location at 327 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood in fall.

Premium Outlets has been adding stores over the last year, including a new Starbucks, China Town and Teriyaki Grill, Asics shoe store and eighty1 Fashions, which specializes in women’s shoes.