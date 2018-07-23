Farm Girl Arts & Antiques

July 23, 2018, 2:48 AM

Farm Girl Arts & Antiques 

803 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee    

Neighborhood: Walker’s Point

Founded: 2011

Owner: Lisa Goldner

Employees: 1

Product: Artwork, antiques

How did you decide to open the store? “It was during the recession and I had nothing to lose. My son was starting school and I had stuff to sell, so I figured this is the perfect time to open up a shop. I always wanted to.”

What was it like opening a store during the recession?
“Since I had nothing to lose, and something to sell, and it was inexpensive stuff, I think it was a good fit at that time. A couple of friends started (the business) with me, selling their things. We started with taking in consignment. Today, it’s still consignment, but we have people bring in their own stuff and sell in their own sections of the store.”

What do you sell? “It’s very eclectic. Things people have made and really, really old items. Furniture, cookware, gardening supplies. What I really like to do is find neat (vintage) holiday stuff. It’s a shop where you can come and actually buy things. And my goal is that someone comes to the shop, sees something and says, ‘I have that at home. I could do something like that with it.’ Get people thinking creatively.”

What is it like being in Walker’s Point these days?
“When I first started, people asked, ‘Are you sure you want to go there?’ And I said, ‘It’s the only place I’ve got.’ But this area has really come around. It’s so nice.”  n

