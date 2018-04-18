Bucks merchandise sales ranked high this season

Antetokounmpo’s jersey ranked fourth most popular in NBA

April 18, 2018, 2:29 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks’ merchandise sales landed the team at 6th on the list of best-selling merchandise this season, based on NBAStore.com sales, the Bucks announced Tuesday.

It probably didn’t hurt that Bucks jerseys sporting number 34 came in as the fourth most popular NBA jerseys purchased throughout the 2017-18 regular season. Thirty-four is, of course, the number worn by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose top five rank is the highest ranking jersey sale ever to be attained by a Bucks player by season’s end. 

Joining Antetokounmpo at the top is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Lebron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, and Kyrie Irving of the Boston Celtics, whose jersey sits right behind Antetokounmpo’s at number five. 

Antetokounmpo jersey sales saw an increase this season, jumping four spots from its number eight ranking at the end of the 2016-17 season. Antetokounmpo’s jersey first appeared on the NBA’s top 15 list in December of 2016. He was the first Bucks player to make the cut since December of 2003 when Gary Payton was ranked 15th. 

Bucks merchandise sales also closed out the 2017-18 regular season ahead of last year’s sales, which finished at number eight.

