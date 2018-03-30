Brunch opens at Sendik’s Towne Centre in Brookfield

Its downtown Milwaukee location opened in 2016

by

March 30, 2018, 12:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/brunch-opens-at-sendiks-towne-centre-in-brookfield/

Photo courtesy of Brunch

Brunch, a downtown Milwaukee restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch, opened a second location in Brookfield.

Owner Morgan Sampson opens the new restaurant, located at 18985 W. Capitol Drive, almost two years after she opened the first Brunch location at 800 N. Plankinton Ave. Michael Holz is the executive chef of both locations.

Bruch serves traditional breakfast dishes including eggs Benedict, omelettes and pancakes, as well as original items such as its vegan hash, spinach and artichoke crepes, and breakfast tacos. Its lunch items include a brunch burger, and a variety of burritos and sandwiches.

“We are very excited to bring the concept away from downtown and into the suburbs,” she said. “With more people living in the area, we expect a busier daytime crowd than downtown. We are located right next to Sendik’s, so we have a good anchor.”

The restaurant occupies a space at the Sendik’s Towne Centre, the 187,969-square-foot mixed-use development located at the intersection of North Brookfield Road and West Captiol Drive. It’s anchored by a 54,301-square-foot Sendik’s Fine Foods grocery store, and houses other retailers, including North Star American Bistro, Starbucks, Ly Ly Nails & Spa, and Fit Body Boot Camp.

Sampson said the concepts, menus and experiences at the two restaurants are identical, but the Brookfield space is larger– about 4,500 square feet. The new restaurant also has plenty of parking, which is something the downtown location does not have, she said.

Brunch will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. It will celebrate its official grand opening on April 7.

Photo courtesy of Brunch

