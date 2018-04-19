Boston Store’s going out of business sales to begin Friday

The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced Thursday that going out of business sales at all of its stores, and its e-commerce websites, will begin on Friday, April, 20, and will last 10 to 12 weeks.

Bon-Ton is the parent company of Boston Store, which has numerous locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

Bon-Ton filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. The company tried to work out a deal with a going-concern buyer, but it never came together. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved an agreement for Los Angeles-based Great American Group, LLC and New York-based Tiger Capital Group, LLC to purchase the assets of The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. The Great American-Tiger Capital Group will liquidate the company.

Bon-Ton has about 250 U.S. stores and more than 22,000 employees, including 2,255 employees in Wisconsin.