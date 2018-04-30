Bon-Ton’s end will leave a huge hole

Commentary

by

April 30, 2018, 5:15 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/bon-tons-end-will-leave-a-huge-hole/

Boston Store, which has been part of the Milwaukee-area retail landscape since 1897, will soon be gone.

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has been paying attention. The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania-based parent company of Boston Store, has been struggling for years. It has not turned an annual profit since 2010.

After sustaining persistent heavy losses, the company finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. Unable to work out a deal with a buyer that would continue operating Bon-Ton as a going concern, the company was sold in a bankruptcy court auction to a group that will liquidate it, shutting down all of its operations and putting more than 22,000 employees, including about 2,250 employees in Wisconsin, out of work.

Bon-Ton is just the latest in a growing list of national retail chains that have been unable to adapt to the dramatic shifts taking place in that industry. Online shopping, led by Amazon, has created a huge challenge for brick-and-mortar retailers. Consumers that actually are shopping in person are increasingly choosing either discount stores, like Walmart or Kohl’s, or high-end stores, like Nordstrom. That’s been a difficult trend for mid-level retailers like Boston Store to handle. Simply put, they have struggled in recent years to differentiate themselves from their competitors, compete with discount chains and make their stores appealing enough to convince consumers to come in the doors.

So now what? Going-out-of-business sales will be held at the area’s Boston Stores through the summer. After that, a huge vacancy will be left in the region. According to CoStar data, there are nine Bon-Ton stores in southeastern Wisconsin occupying a total of 1.17 million square feet. The largest store is at Southridge Mall, at 217,434 square feet, followed by the 215,450-square-foot Brookfield Square store.

Some of those vacant store spaces will be easier to fill than others. Mayfair Mall is the strongest in the region and is best positioned to attract a replacement for its Boston Store. The other malls may have to get more creative. Brookfield Square has already been working on plans for a Marcus Theatres BistroPlex and a Whirlyball entertainment establishment to replace its former Sears store space. Now, it has to come up with a replacement for its Boston Store on the other end of the mall. For Southridge, Boston Store will be the third anchor store it has lost since last year.

But the biggest hit of all is in downtown Milwaukee, where the Boston Store at The Shops of Grand Avenue will close and the Bon-Ton corporate office, and its 700 jobs, will be lost.

It won’t be easy to fill the region’s vacant retail space, but it will be much harder to make up for the loss of another major corporate headquarters.

Boston Store, which has been part of the Milwaukee-area retail landscape since 1897, will soon be gone.

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has been paying attention. The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania-based parent company of Boston Store, has been struggling for years. It has not turned an annual profit since 2010.

After sustaining persistent heavy losses, the company finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year. Unable to work out a deal with a buyer that would continue operating Bon-Ton as a going concern, the company was sold in a bankruptcy court auction to a group that will liquidate it, shutting down all of its operations and putting more than 22,000 employees, including about 2,250 employees in Wisconsin, out of work.

Bon-Ton is just the latest in a growing list of national retail chains that have been unable to adapt to the dramatic shifts taking place in that industry. Online shopping, led by Amazon, has created a huge challenge for brick-and-mortar retailers. Consumers that actually are shopping in person are increasingly choosing either discount stores, like Walmart or Kohl’s, or high-end stores, like Nordstrom. That’s been a difficult trend for mid-level retailers like Boston Store to handle. Simply put, they have struggled in recent years to differentiate themselves from their competitors, compete with discount chains and make their stores appealing enough to convince consumers to come in the doors.

So now what? Going-out-of-business sales will be held at the area’s Boston Stores through the summer. After that, a huge vacancy will be left in the region. According to CoStar data, there are nine Bon-Ton stores in southeastern Wisconsin occupying a total of 1.17 million square feet. The largest store is at Southridge Mall, at 217,434 square feet, followed by the 215,450-square-foot Brookfield Square store.

Some of those vacant store spaces will be easier to fill than others. Mayfair Mall is the strongest in the region and is best positioned to attract a replacement for its Boston Store. The other malls may have to get more creative. Brookfield Square has already been working on plans for a Marcus Theatres BistroPlex and a Whirlyball entertainment establishment to replace its former Sears store space. Now, it has to come up with a replacement for its Boston Store on the other end of the mall. For Southridge, Boston Store will be the third anchor store it has lost since last year.

But the biggest hit of all is in downtown Milwaukee, where the Boston Store at The Shops of Grand Avenue will close and the Bon-Ton corporate office, and its 700 jobs, will be lost.

It won’t be easy to fill the region’s vacant retail space, but it will be much harder to make up for the loss of another major corporate headquarters.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm