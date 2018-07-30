Bachman Furniture Gallery to close Capitol Drive store, relocate

98-year-old business moved to current location in 1958

July 30, 2018, 11:43 AM

Longtime local retailer Bachman Furniture Gallery will soon close and liquidate its store in Milwaukee, but plans to re-open at a new location.

The family-owned business, now in its third-generation, was first established in 1920 by Joseph Bachman, an immigrant from Russia. He and his son, Howard, in 1958 moved Bachman Furniture from its previous location at North 35th Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue to its current location at 6800 W. Capitol Drive, in Milwaukee’s Capitol Heights neighborhood.

Current owner Joe Bachman said the store’s new location will be announced in the coming weeks. 

“For the past 98 years, we have been family owned and operated,” said Bachman. “We are very proud to have focused on unique European-designed top quality furniture at very competitive prices. I constantly have people tell me how much they love coming in and seeing such creative designs. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our new location for another 98 years.”

Bachman Furniture will hold a liquidation sale starting on Aug. 2. It will offer discounts in every department, including 30 percent off accessories, and up to 65 percent off rugs.

The 12,650-square-foot, 60-year-old Bachman Furniture building at 6800 W. Capitol Dr. has an assessed value of $611,000, according to city records.

