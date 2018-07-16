Another 13 entrepreneurs to open Pop-Up MKE shops

Final round of startups to move in Aug. 15

by

July 16, 2018, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/retail/another-13-entrepreneurs-to-open-pop-up-mke-shops/

Pop-Up MKE, a program that temporarily fills vacant Milwaukee storefronts with pop-up retail shops, has selected the second and third round entrepreneurs who will participate.

The Pop-Up MKE effort is organized by Local Initiatives Support Corp. Milwaukee, with assistance from Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., the City of Milwaukee and MKE United.

Each retail location included in Pop-Up MKE has two businesses operating out of it for four weeks. The second round of startup businesses opened their shops over the past week at 1617 W. North Ave., 1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive and 339 W. North Ave.

The second round businesses, all of which are now open, are:

  • A Mother’s Love. Antoinette Steadman. Used children’s and maternity apparel. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)
  • Aloekui Handmade Soap. Rita Estremera. Homemade lotions, soaps and aromatherapy candles. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)
  • Papyrus & Charms. Lilo Allen. Earrings, bracelets, crystal crowns and charms. (339 W. North Ave.)
  • Cream City Phresh. Logan Scaggs. A Milwaukee-focused apparel brand. (339 W. North Ave.)
  • Nandi Collections. Pamela Graham. Leather accessories and home décor. (1617 W. North Ave.)
  • Paradise Home. Rosy Ricks. Handcrafted home goods, clothing and accessories. (1617 W. North Ave.)

The round three businesses, which will move in Aug. 15 as the final group during this pilot season, are:

  • Basia Rose Designs
  • Circulate MKE
  • Distinctive Designs by Tomira
  • FlyBlooms
  • Happy Hustlin
  • Love Sum
  • Pop Therapy

The first round of businesses opened at these three storefronts in early June. Beth Haskovec, program officer and coordinator of Pop-Up MKE with LISC Milwaukee, said first-round participant Natural “E” Beautiful saw sales increase $10,000 in the one month it had the Pop-Up MKE shop open, and another entrepreneur was offered free retail space when another business saw she was participating in the program.

The entrepreneurs pay a $100 program fee, and rent is included in the program. They also receive technical assistance and coaching from WWBIC and others.

“Businesses have found great success through the Pop-Up model. They are building a customer base, establishing brand loyalty, and taking steps towards long-term retail space based on their participation in Pop-Up MKE,” Haskovec said.

Pop-Up MKE, a program that temporarily fills vacant Milwaukee storefronts with pop-up retail shops, has selected the second and third round entrepreneurs who will participate.

The Pop-Up MKE effort is organized by Local Initiatives Support Corp. Milwaukee, with assistance from Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., the City of Milwaukee and MKE United.

Each retail location included in Pop-Up MKE has two businesses operating out of it for four weeks. The second round of startup businesses opened their shops over the past week at 1617 W. North Ave., 1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive and 339 W. North Ave.

The second round businesses, all of which are now open, are:

  • A Mother’s Love. Antoinette Steadman. Used children’s and maternity apparel. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)
  • Aloekui Handmade Soap. Rita Estremera. Homemade lotions, soaps and aromatherapy candles. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)
  • Papyrus & Charms. Lilo Allen. Earrings, bracelets, crystal crowns and charms. (339 W. North Ave.)
  • Cream City Phresh. Logan Scaggs. A Milwaukee-focused apparel brand. (339 W. North Ave.)
  • Nandi Collections. Pamela Graham. Leather accessories and home décor. (1617 W. North Ave.)
  • Paradise Home. Rosy Ricks. Handcrafted home goods, clothing and accessories. (1617 W. North Ave.)

The round three businesses, which will move in Aug. 15 as the final group during this pilot season, are:

  • Basia Rose Designs
  • Circulate MKE
  • Distinctive Designs by Tomira
  • FlyBlooms
  • Happy Hustlin
  • Love Sum
  • Pop Therapy

The first round of businesses opened at these three storefronts in early June. Beth Haskovec, program officer and coordinator of Pop-Up MKE with LISC Milwaukee, said first-round participant Natural “E” Beautiful saw sales increase $10,000 in the one month it had the Pop-Up MKE shop open, and another entrepreneur was offered free retail space when another business saw she was participating in the program.

The entrepreneurs pay a $100 program fee, and rent is included in the program. They also receive technical assistance and coaching from WWBIC and others.

“Businesses have found great success through the Pop-Up model. They are building a customer base, establishing brand loyalty, and taking steps towards long-term retail space based on their participation in Pop-Up MKE,” Haskovec said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm