Another 13 entrepreneurs to open Pop-Up MKE shops

Pop-Up MKE, a program that temporarily fills vacant Milwaukee storefronts with pop-up retail shops, has selected the second and third round entrepreneurs who will participate.

The Pop-Up MKE effort is organized by Local Initiatives Support Corp. Milwaukee, with assistance from Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp., the City of Milwaukee and MKE United.

Each retail location included in Pop-Up MKE has two businesses operating out of it for four weeks. The second round of startup businesses opened their shops over the past week at 1617 W. North Ave., 1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive and 339 W. North Ave.

The second round businesses, all of which are now open, are:

A Mother’s Love. Antoinette Steadman. Used children’s and maternity apparel. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)

Aloekui Handmade Soap. Rita Estremera. Homemade lotions, soaps and aromatherapy candles. (1008 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive)

Papyrus & Charms. Lilo Allen. Earrings, bracelets, crystal crowns and charms. (339 W. North Ave.)

Cream City Phresh. Logan Scaggs. A Milwaukee-focused apparel brand. (339 W. North Ave.)

Nandi Collections. Pamela Graham. Leather accessories and home décor. (1617 W. North Ave.)

Paradise Home. Rosy Ricks. Handcrafted home goods, clothing and accessories. (1617 W. North Ave.)

The round three businesses, which will move in Aug. 15 as the final group during this pilot season, are:

Basia Rose Designs

Circulate MKE

Distinctive Designs by Tomira

FlyBlooms

Happy Hustlin

Love Sum

Pop Therapy

The first round of businesses opened at these three storefronts in early June. Beth Haskovec, program officer and coordinator of Pop-Up MKE with LISC Milwaukee, said first-round participant Natural “E” Beautiful saw sales increase $10,000 in the one month it had the Pop-Up MKE shop open, and another entrepreneur was offered free retail space when another business saw she was participating in the program.

The entrepreneurs pay a $100 program fee, and rent is included in the program. They also receive technical assistance and coaching from WWBIC and others.

“Businesses have found great success through the Pop-Up model. They are building a customer base, establishing brand loyalty, and taking steps towards long-term retail space based on their participation in Pop-Up MKE,” Haskovec said.