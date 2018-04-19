American Girl to shut down Wilmot operations

Middleton-based premium doll company American Girl, which is a subsidiary of Mattel Inc., announced Thursday that it will shut down its call center and distribution facility in Wilmot.

The move will put 135 employees out of work.

The distribution center will close in late June and the call center will close during the first quarter of 2019, according to a Marketwatch report.

The warehouse work will be absorbed into facilities in DeForest and Middleton.