Amazon now offering Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in area

Amazon Prime members in Milwaukee and Madison can now have groceries from Whole Foods delivered to their homes.

The e-commerce giant announced expanded grocery delivery and pick up services for the two cities as well as several others across the country on Wednesday.

The expansion of delivery and pick-up services by Amazon is another sign that the Seattle-based company is continuing to find ways to be a player in the highly-competitive grocery store market.

“With our goal to cover as many Prime customers as possible with this new service in Milwaukee, our coverage is expansive,” Tanvi Patel, head of business development for Prime Now said in a written statement. “We’re excited to reach customers from Germantown in the north, to Caledonia in the south, and from Brookfield in the west to Lake Michigan in the east.”

Amazon launched home delivery for grocery earlier this year and has continued to expand the service, which is now in 48 cities.

Pickup and delivery from Whole Foods Market are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Delivery was also expanded to Ann Arbor, Michigan; Detroit; Jacksonville, Florida; Omaha, Nebraska; Orlando; St. Louis; Tampa and Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as additional areas of New York City and Seattle.