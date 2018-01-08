Water Buffalo closes, makes way for new concept

Third Ward restaurant Water Buffalo has closed its doors after ten years of operation, but the 249 N. Water St. space won’t be empty for long as owner group Hospitality Democracy plans to open a new concept.

The restaurant announced the closure this morning via Facebook, saying a new restaurant will open in the space by April and thanking the community for its support.

“Lots more to come on the new restaurant opening in the coming weeks, but today we’re thankful for your extended business,” the post said.

Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy, founded in 2000 by husband and wife duo Joe and Angie Sorge, operates six other casual dining restaurants in Milwaukee: Onesto, Holey Moley, Swig, Smoke Shack, AJ Bombers and Zaffiro’s Pizzeria.

According to its website, the company partnered with Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments, a Marcus Corporation offshoot, in 2011 to further grow the business.