The Roman Candle to close Whitefish Bay location

All Madison locations remain open

by

June 15, 2018, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/the-roman-candle-to-close-whitefish-bay-location/

Courtesy of The Roman Candle

Madison-based pizzeria The Roman Candle will shutter its Whitefish Bay restaurant later this month after five years.

The restaurant, located at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive, will close after service on June 24, it recently announced in a news release it posted on Facebook. Owner Brewer Stouffer said the distance between Whitefish Bay and Madison, and the end of the restaurant’s lease period prompted the close.

The Roman Candle currently operates five restaurants in Madison, all of which will remain open.

“Even with Whitefish Bay only an hour-and-a-half away, it was difficult for our Madison-based front office to get involved with the local community in a sustainable way, and to be present regularly at store community days and neighborhood fairs and events,” Stouffer said in the release.

Stouffer opened The Roman Candle’s first location in 2005. The fast-casual restaurant serves a variety of custom and specialty pizzas, made with house-made crusts and locally-sourced cheese. It also serves Wisconsin-made craft beer and wine.

Stouffer said the restaurant will not attempt to expand outside the Madison area again unless someone wants to open a franchise location. Although The Roman Candle does not currently operate any franchises, the business offers franchising opportunities for territories outside of Madison.

Courtesy of The Roman Candle

Madison-based pizzeria The Roman Candle will shutter its Whitefish Bay restaurant later this month after five years.

The restaurant, located at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive, will close after service on June 24, it recently announced in a news release it posted on Facebook. Owner Brewer Stouffer said the distance between Whitefish Bay and Madison, and the end of the restaurant’s lease period prompted the close.

The Roman Candle currently operates five restaurants in Madison, all of which will remain open.

“Even with Whitefish Bay only an hour-and-a-half away, it was difficult for our Madison-based front office to get involved with the local community in a sustainable way, and to be present regularly at store community days and neighborhood fairs and events,” Stouffer said in the release.

Stouffer opened The Roman Candle’s first location in 2005. The fast-casual restaurant serves a variety of custom and specialty pizzas, made with house-made crusts and locally-sourced cheese. It also serves Wisconsin-made craft beer and wine.

Stouffer said the restaurant will not attempt to expand outside the Madison area again unless someone wants to open a franchise location. Although The Roman Candle does not currently operate any franchises, the business offers franchising opportunities for territories outside of Madison.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am