The Roman Candle to close Whitefish Bay location

Madison-based pizzeria The Roman Candle will shutter its Whitefish Bay restaurant later this month after five years.

The restaurant, located at 133 E. Silver Spring Drive, will close after service on June 24, it recently announced in a news release it posted on Facebook. Owner Brewer Stouffer said the distance between Whitefish Bay and Madison, and the end of the restaurant’s lease period prompted the close.

The Roman Candle currently operates five restaurants in Madison, all of which will remain open.

“Even with Whitefish Bay only an hour-and-a-half away, it was difficult for our Madison-based front office to get involved with the local community in a sustainable way, and to be present regularly at store community days and neighborhood fairs and events,” Stouffer said in the release.

Stouffer opened The Roman Candle’s first location in 2005. The fast-casual restaurant serves a variety of custom and specialty pizzas, made with house-made crusts and locally-sourced cheese. It also serves Wisconsin-made craft beer and wine.

Stouffer said the restaurant will not attempt to expand outside the Madison area again unless someone wants to open a franchise location. Although The Roman Candle does not currently operate any franchises, the business offers franchising opportunities for territories outside of Madison.