Ramen restaurant on East Side closes

Operated for only nine months

by

February 05, 2018, 12:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/ramen-restaurant-on-east-side-closes/

Yokohama, a ramen noodle restaurant and karaoke bar on Milwaukee’s East Side closed on Feb. 5 after operating for less than a year.

Milwaukee-based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group (SED) opened the restaurant, located at 1932 E. Kenilworth Place, in May 2017. The group also owns Movida, Bodegon at Hotel Madrid, The Churro Shop and Jake’s Deli.

SED announced the closure yesterday in an email: “Although short-term, we appreciate the businesses that welcomed us to the East Side and are happy to have made new friends. We are thankful to all of our staff and the hard work they put in as we continue to grow in the SED organization.” 

Yokohama was among other ramen restaurants such as Red Light Ramen that have either expanded or opened throughout Milwaukee within the past couple of years.

Yokohama, a ramen noodle restaurant and karaoke bar on Milwaukee’s East Side closed on Feb. 5 after operating for less than a year.

Milwaukee-based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group (SED) opened the restaurant, located at 1932 E. Kenilworth Place, in May 2017. The group also owns Movida, Bodegon at Hotel Madrid, The Churro Shop and Jake’s Deli.

SED announced the closure yesterday in an email: “Although short-term, we appreciate the businesses that welcomed us to the East Side and are happy to have made new friends. We are thankful to all of our staff and the hard work they put in as we continue to grow in the SED organization.” 

Yokohama was among other ramen restaurants such as Red Light Ramen that have either expanded or opened throughout Milwaukee within the past couple of years.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm