Ramen restaurant on East Side closes

Yokohama, a ramen noodle restaurant and karaoke bar on Milwaukee’s East Side closed on Feb. 5 after operating for less than a year.

Milwaukee-based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group (SED) opened the restaurant, located at 1932 E. Kenilworth Place, in May 2017. The group also owns Movida, Bodegon at Hotel Madrid, The Churro Shop and Jake’s Deli.

SED announced the closure yesterday in an email: “Although short-term, we appreciate the businesses that welcomed us to the East Side and are happy to have made new friends. We are thankful to all of our staff and the hard work they put in as we continue to grow in the SED organization.”

Yokohama was among other ramen restaurants such as Red Light Ramen that have either expanded or opened throughout Milwaukee within the past couple of years.