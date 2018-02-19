New tavern proposed for former Valhalla space on Old World Third

Tentative opening date is April 1

by

February 19, 2018, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/new-tavern-proposed-for-former-valhalla-space-on-old-world-third/

1111 N. Old World Third St., Photo by Google.

Truth Lounge, a new bar and restaurant, has been proposed to open in a downtown Milwaukee space that formerly housed Valhalla, the Scandinavian-themed tavern that shut its doors in December.

According to a City of Milwaukee license application filed by operator Tino Bates, Truth would open in April at the 1111 N. Old World Third St. location and would operate nightly, serving bar fare such as wings, nachos, pizza and tacos. Bates could not be immediately reached for comment.

A public entertainment license indicates the new bar could also feature disc jockeys or live music.

Comments

