New pizzeria to open in Bay View on April 9

Will occupy former Jimmy John's space

by

April 06, 2018, 2:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/new-pizzeria-to-open-in-bay-view-on-april-9/

A new pizza restaurant called Pizza di Famiglia will open early next week in the former Jimmy John’s space on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Owner Besart Bajrami plans to open the pizzeria, located at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., by April 9 at the latest. He said he signed a lease in February for the one-story building, after the Jimmy Johns’s there closed in October.

Jimmy John’s recently opened a location about a mile north at 1312 S. 1st St. in Walker’s Point.

Pizza di Famiglia will serve its pizza by the slice and by 14-inch and 18-inch pies. Its menu will offer a variety of flavors, including cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian, BBQ chicken, and macaroni & cheese.

