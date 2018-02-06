New gaming bar proposed for Lower East Side

Oak and Shield Gaming Pub, a new gaming bar and restaurant, has been proposed for the space currently housing Karma Bar & Grill, located at 600 E. Ogden Ave., near East Pointe Market Place in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

According to a City of Milwaukee license application, Gordon Lugauer, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Board Game Barrister Ltd., wants to open Oak and Shield by April 1. It which would feature trivia, console and board games, and other entertainment including karaoke, comedy acts and live music.

The tavern would operate daily, serving lunch and dinner. It would offer patio seating and delivery services via Chicago-based online food order company GrubHub.

Lugauer founded Board Game Barrister in 2005 and has since opened store locations in South Milwaukee, at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale, Greenfield Towne Center in Greenfield and Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Neither Lugauer nor a representative of Karma Bar & Grill could not be immediately reached for comment.