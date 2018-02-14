New doughnut shop to open in Bay View

Proposed to open by late spring

February 14, 2018, 3:50 PM

Sweet Rings, a doughnut shop and diner, is slated to open by late spring or early summer in a Bay View space at 2899 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. that formerly housed East Side Ovens, a wholesale bakery now located in Cudahy.

Owners– and husband and wife duo– Amanda and Bobby Ring will open the bakery early and sell homemade doughnuts and breakfast items such as breakfast sandwiches, doughnut burgers, and biscuits and gravy. Bobby will bake the doughnuts and Amanda will brew coffee from her house-roasted coffee beans, she said.

They will sell other specialties including cookies and cream and apple pie-flavored doughnuts, inside out jelly doughnuts, and their signature yeast rings.

The Rings, who first met a few years ago during their former jobs at Milwaukee-based Breadsmith, have dreamed of opening their own bakery for a while, Amanda Ring said. They currently operate the Sweet Rings business out of their home, baking wholesale items such as Wolf Peach’s specialty crawlers.

Ring said they plan to continue working with Wolf Peach when the bakery opens and hope to work with other restaurants located in Bay View.

“It will be a down-to-earth mom and pop shop,” Ring said. “Hopefully, we are well-taken in the Bay View community.”

Ring said the building and property are currently undergoing extensive renovations. When Sweet Rings opens, it will feature new signage, an outdoor front patio, and a parking lot for patrons. The building’s interior will be decorated with Ring’s doughnut memorabilia collection and lots of bright colors, she said.

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

