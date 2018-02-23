Mr. B’s in Brookfield to re-open Saturday after fire damage repair

Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield, which has been temporarily closed since a chimney fire on Feb. 12 created about $100,000 in damage at the restaurant, will re-open on Saturday, Feb. 24.

According to a news release, the restaurant, located at 18380 W. Capitol Drive, has repaired the building’s flooring, ceiling and painting. The repairs were mainly due to water damage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the City of Brookfield Fire Department, and our employees and suppliers who have helped us repair the restaurant so quickly,” Joe Bartolotta, president and co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants said in the release. “We are very excited to welcome our guests back to the restaurant.”

The restaurant group owns several other Milwaukee-area restaurants, including Harbor House, Baccus, Lake Park Bistro and The Rumpus Room. Co-owners Paul and Joe Bartolotta were recently named 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur.