Lowlands Group hires chef Thomas Hauck to head culinary program, menu development

Owned c. 1880 for six years, receiving multiple James Beard nominations

by

May 02, 2018, 12:45 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/lowlands-group-hires-chef-thomas-hauck-to-head-culinary-program-menu-development/

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

The recent closure of c. 1880 in Walker’s Point marked the end of an era for chef and restaurateur Thomas Hauck, but a new era will begin later this month as he takes on the role of culinary director for Milwaukee-based restaurant operator Lowlands Group.

Hauck will join the group– which owns Café Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Café Centraal in Bay View, Café Bavaria in Wauwatosa, and Café Hollander in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Mequon and Brookfield– after operating c. 1880, located at 1100 S.1st St. in Milwaukee, for six years.

Last month, he announced his decision to close the restaurant, because he could not financially afford to renew the lease and keep it open. The restaurant had its last day of service on April 28.

In 2016, Hauck took over downtown Milwaukee’s iconic German restaurant Karl Ratzsch, which failed and shut down in April of 2017, forcing him to file for bankruptcy.

Despite his financial struggles, Hauck received multiple recognitions for his culinary work at c. 1880, including James Beard Award nominations for Best Chef Midwest in 2016, 2017, and this year. 

“Closing c. 1880 was one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make, but joining Lowlands was one of the easiest,” Hauck said. “I like the people, I like the culture, and I’m excited about the direction we’re taking the culinary program.”

In his new role, Hauck will oversee the development of Lowlands’ 12 total menus– three for each of its four concepts. He will work with the chefs and culinary staff at the group’s eight restaurants to seasonally update their menu selections in the spring and fall, as both patrons’ tastes and produce availability changes.

“We are a growing organization and we brought Thomas in to set ourselves up for culinary growth,” said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at the Lowlands Group. “He will help us continue to innovate by bringing new ideas to the plate– literally. When we look at our growth going forward, we want someone driving our culinary vision.”

Hauck will also travel to Belgium and the Netherlands in September with over 20 other Lowlands employees to conduct research on food, beer and design for upcoming menus. He will assume his role in late May, and will spend his first few months learning about the company and its culture, building relationships with its culinary staff, and researching future menus. 

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

The recent closure of c. 1880 in Walker’s Point marked the end of an era for chef and restaurateur Thomas Hauck, but a new era will begin later this month as he takes on the role of culinary director for Milwaukee-based restaurant operator Lowlands Group.

Hauck will join the group– which owns Café Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Café Centraal in Bay View, Café Bavaria in Wauwatosa, and Café Hollander in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Mequon and Brookfield– after operating c. 1880, located at 1100 S.1st St. in Milwaukee, for six years.

Last month, he announced his decision to close the restaurant, because he could not financially afford to renew the lease and keep it open. The restaurant had its last day of service on April 28.

In 2016, Hauck took over downtown Milwaukee’s iconic German restaurant Karl Ratzsch, which failed and shut down in April of 2017, forcing him to file for bankruptcy.

Despite his financial struggles, Hauck received multiple recognitions for his culinary work at c. 1880, including James Beard Award nominations for Best Chef Midwest in 2016, 2017, and this year. 

“Closing c. 1880 was one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make, but joining Lowlands was one of the easiest,” Hauck said. “I like the people, I like the culture, and I’m excited about the direction we’re taking the culinary program.”

In his new role, Hauck will oversee the development of Lowlands’ 12 total menus– three for each of its four concepts. He will work with the chefs and culinary staff at the group’s eight restaurants to seasonally update their menu selections in the spring and fall, as both patrons’ tastes and produce availability changes.

“We are a growing organization and we brought Thomas in to set ourselves up for culinary growth,” said Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing at the Lowlands Group. “He will help us continue to innovate by bringing new ideas to the plate– literally. When we look at our growth going forward, we want someone driving our culinary vision.”

Hauck will also travel to Belgium and the Netherlands in September with over 20 other Lowlands employees to conduct research on food, beer and design for upcoming menus. He will assume his role in late May, and will spend his first few months learning about the company and its culture, building relationships with its culinary staff, and researching future menus. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm