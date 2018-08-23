Kanpai owners to open Korean restaurant on East Side

The owners of Japanese restaurants Kanpai and Kanpai 2 will open a new Korean restaurant in Milwaukee’s East Side neighborhood this fall.

The new restaurant, which does not yet have a name, will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space located at 1932 E. Kenilworth, the former site of ramen restaurant Yokohama, which closed earlier this year.

Co-owners and husband and wife duo, Hae Jeong Kim and Jongsoo Kim, hope to open their new concept in about three months, Hae Jeong said. It will serve ramen and Korean-style chicken, among other Korean dishes.

It will be the couple’s third Milwaukee-area restaurant. They opened Kanpai 2, located at 2150 N. Prospect Ave., earlier this year. It occupies the former Izumi’s, a longtime Japanese restaurant that closed this winter after 20 years.