Chicken Palace owner proposes new restaurant and bar for Walker’s Point

Would occupy the former Wayward Kitchen site

by

January 12, 2018, 12:37 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/restaurants/chicken-palace-owner-proposes-new-restaurant-and-bar-for-walkers-point/

Fiesta Cafe, yet another Walker’s Point bar and restaurant, is proposed to open in early March in the building that formerly housed Wayward Kitchen Co.

The two-story building, located at 1407 S. 1st St., has sat vacant since the casual, American-style restaurant and tavern closed in early December, announcing on its Facebook page, “We have a break in our lease & will be moving onto the next adventure ( in a smaller space, seriously!). Cheers! Stay tuned for the next project…”

Fiesta Cafe owner, Rosa Perez, also owns Chicken Palace de Fiesta Garibaldi with locations in Milwaukee, on Forest Home Avenue and National Avenue; Kenosha and Waukesha and Fat Valdy’s de Fiesta Garibaldi located on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee. Perez was not immediately available for comment.

According to a license application Perez filed with the City of Milwaukee, the Walker’s Point restaurant would operate daily, serving breakfast and lunch and would function as a bar at night, featuring instrumental musicians, a jukebox, karaoke and gaming machines. The restaurant would also offer catering services.

The application indicates that new windows and new restaurant equipment would be installed at the space starting this month.

