Carole’s Cafe to open next month in Plymouth

Carole’s Cafe, a new restaurant serving comfort food will open next month in Plymouth.

Owner Carole O’Malley will open the restaurant in mid-May in the former Bar B Que restaurant space at 210 E. Mill St., located just down the street from her previous restaurant, DeO’Malley’s Pizza Pub. She sold the pub last April after operating it for 16 years.

“Carole’s Café will provide a completely sophisticated yet casual dining experience,” O’Malley said. “We plan to feature healthy foods of the type that will satisfy both the hearty eaters and those that prefer a lighter fare.”

The cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday, except Tuesday, serving breakfast and lunch. On Sunday it will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.