Zilber plans more industrial buildings along I-94 corridor in Kenosha County

Zilber Property Group is planning to break ground on three spec industrial buildings in Kenosha County this year that will add nrealy 850,000 square feet of industrial space to the market place.

The buildings, which will be located in business parks along the Interstate 94 north-south corridor will be in addition to the 355,000 square feet Zilber has built in 2017 in Kenoshsa County.

“We continue to be strong believers in the investment value of industrial properties in the I-94 corridor,” said John Kersey, executive vice president of Zilber Ltd. “We appreciate the continued opportunity to be involved in the economic development of Kenosha County communities and look forward to attracting new companies to these great business environment locations.”

The new spec industrial buildings planned by Zilber include:

A 525,000-square-foot building in the Kenosha Corporate Park.

A 250,000-square-foot building in the Business Park of Kenosha.

A 72,000-square-foot building in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha Corporate Park is a new industrial park Zilber Ltd. is planning on a 70-acre site just west of Uline Inc.’s Kenosha building and the Mars Cheese Castle. Zilber purchased the vacant parcel at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of I-94, in fall 2017.

In April, Zilber submitted plans to City of Kenosha to divide the land into two lots. On the first parcel was the 525,000-square-foot building. Lot two will be for future use. The second parcel could fit a 400,000-square-foot building, according to plans submitted earlier this year.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments for Zilber and Michael Kleber, director of industrial leasing, have brokered the deals for Zilber.

Milwaukee-based Zilber has been one of several developers building large, speculative industrial buildings along I-94 in Kenosha County, hoping to continue to attract companies and jobs to the region.

In late March, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. submitted a petition to rezone three properties on 66 acres located just west of I-94 between 120th and 128th avenues. The company is planning to build two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet. Documents submitted to the city show one building would be 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, has also submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.