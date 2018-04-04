Zilber planning corporate park in Kenosha

A 70-acre site just west of Uline Inc.’s massive corporate headquarters in Kenosha could become a new corporate park by Zilber Ltd.

Zilber Property Group purchased the vacant parcel at 128th Avenue and Burlington Road, on the west side of I-94, in the fall with plans for what is being dubbed Kenosha Corporate Park.

Zilber has submitted plans to the City of Kenosha to divide the land into two lots. On the first parcel, a 524,000-square-foot spec building will be constructed. Lot two will be another industrial use in the future.

Chad Navis, director of industrial investments for Zilber, said the second parcel could fit a 400,000-square-foot building.

The city plan commission will review the proposal on April 5.

“This most recent approval would continue to pave the way for this potential development project,” Navis said.

Milwaukee-based Zilber has been one of several developers building large, speculative industrial buildings along I-94 in Kenosha County, hoping to continue to attract companies and jobs to the region.

In late March, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. submitted a petition to rezone three properties on 66 acres located just west of I-94 between 120th and 128th avenues.

The company is planning to build two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet. Documents submitted to the city show it is 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, has also submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.