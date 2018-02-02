Yorkville site near I-94 sold for $1.4 million

Waukesha-based construction and asphalt company Payne and Dolan, Inc. sold more than 21 acres of land along 2 Mile Road in the Town of Yorkville in Racine County.

Yorkville 2000 PTSK LLC purchased the property, located about one-half mile west of Interstate 94, on the south side of 2 Mile Road, from Payne and Dolan for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The LLC was registered on Jan. 5. The registered agent for the company is Martin Meyer, an attorney with Mawicke & Goisman, S.C. Meyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property has an assessed value of $1.2 million

The land is located just west of several industrial properties and small manufacturing companies.

The site is also directly across the interstate from South Hills Country Club where the owners, Hintz Holdings LLC, are attempting to sell the golf course and 430 acres of land for $32 million.