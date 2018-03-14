Wolf Peach restaurant on Brewers Hill to close this month

Farm-to-table restaurant Wolf Peach, located near downtown Milwaukee, will close by the end of March as its Brewer’s Hill building is taken over by a new owner.

The restaurant, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St., opened almost six years ago. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced in a news release today that she will soon close Wolf Peach. She also announced the recent closure of East Side restaurant Supper, which is located in the ground level of the Shorecrest apartment building at 1962 N. Prospect Ave.

Gruenewald opened Wolf Peach in 2012 following the closure of Roots, the restaurant that previously inhabited the space. Building owner Tim Dixon, principal at Milwaukee-based Dixon Development, LLC had owned the building since Roots opened, developing it into a multi-level restaurant space. Dixon could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the release, Dixon put the property on the market in January and, last month, sold it to Carl Tomic, owner of New Berlin-based Stonefire Pizza Co., forcing Gruenewald to close the restaurant. Tomic will officially take over the building in April, according to the release. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tomic wanted to purchase the Wolf Peach brand from Gruenewald, but she declined his offer, according to the release.

“Wolf Peach is so personal to me and because I put so much of myself into the restaurant, it just doesn’t seem right for someone else to carry on the brand,” Gruenewald said in the release. “While Carl’s original intentions are noticed to keep the staff and brand, we just don’t share the same vision for what Wolf Peach is.”

According to the news release, Gruenewald’s decision to close sister restaurant Supper, after almost three years of operation, was prompted by complications and stress from the real estate deal and resultant closure of Wolf Peach. Gruenewald said she does not currently want to be apart of the restaurant industry, but the concept of pop-up restaurants interest her.