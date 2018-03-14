Wolf Peach restaurant on Brewers Hill to close this month

Sister restaurant Supper also closes

by

March 14, 2018, 1:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/wolf-peach-restaurant-on-brewers-hill-to-close-this-month/

Wolf Peach restaurant in Milwaukee. 

Farm-to-table restaurant Wolf Peach, located near downtown Milwaukee, will close by the end of March as its Brewer’s Hill building is taken over by a new owner.

The restaurant, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St., opened almost six years ago. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced in a news release today that she will soon close Wolf Peach. She also announced the recent closure of East Side restaurant Supper, which is located in the ground level of the Shorecrest apartment building at 1962 N. Prospect Ave.

Gruenewald opened Wolf Peach in 2012 following the closure of Roots, the restaurant that previously inhabited the space. Building owner Tim Dixon, principal at Milwaukee-based Dixon Development, LLC had owned the building since Roots opened, developing it into a multi-level restaurant space. Dixon could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the release, Dixon put the property on the market in January and, last month, sold it to Carl Tomic, owner of New Berlin-based Stonefire Pizza Co., forcing Gruenewald to close the restaurant. Tomic will officially take over the building in April, according to the release. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tomic wanted to purchase the Wolf Peach brand from Gruenewald, but she declined his offer, according to the release.

“Wolf Peach is so personal to me and because I put so much of myself into the restaurant, it just doesn’t seem right for someone else to carry on the brand,” Gruenewald said in the release. “While Carl’s original intentions are noticed to keep the staff and brand, we just don’t share the same vision for what Wolf Peach is.”

According to the news release, Gruenewald’s decision to close sister restaurant Supper, after almost three years of operation, was prompted by complications and stress from the real estate deal and resultant closure of Wolf Peach. Gruenewald said she does not currently want to be apart of the restaurant industry, but the concept of pop-up restaurants interest her.

Wolf Peach restaurant in Milwaukee. 

Farm-to-table restaurant Wolf Peach, located near downtown Milwaukee, will close by the end of March as its Brewer’s Hill building is taken over by a new owner.

The restaurant, located at 1818 N. Hubbard St., opened almost six years ago. Owner Gina Gruenewald announced in a news release today that she will soon close Wolf Peach. She also announced the recent closure of East Side restaurant Supper, which is located in the ground level of the Shorecrest apartment building at 1962 N. Prospect Ave.

Gruenewald opened Wolf Peach in 2012 following the closure of Roots, the restaurant that previously inhabited the space. Building owner Tim Dixon, principal at Milwaukee-based Dixon Development, LLC had owned the building since Roots opened, developing it into a multi-level restaurant space. Dixon could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the release, Dixon put the property on the market in January and, last month, sold it to Carl Tomic, owner of New Berlin-based Stonefire Pizza Co., forcing Gruenewald to close the restaurant. Tomic will officially take over the building in April, according to the release. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tomic wanted to purchase the Wolf Peach brand from Gruenewald, but she declined his offer, according to the release.

“Wolf Peach is so personal to me and because I put so much of myself into the restaurant, it just doesn’t seem right for someone else to carry on the brand,” Gruenewald said in the release. “While Carl’s original intentions are noticed to keep the staff and brand, we just don’t share the same vision for what Wolf Peach is.”

According to the news release, Gruenewald’s decision to close sister restaurant Supper, after almost three years of operation, was prompted by complications and stress from the real estate deal and resultant closure of Wolf Peach. Gruenewald said she does not currently want to be apart of the restaurant industry, but the concept of pop-up restaurants interest her.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

10th Annual Women Inspired to Lead
Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

03/15/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW hosts Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow
Wisconsin Club

03/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am