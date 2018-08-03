Witkowiak Funeral Home plans to expand to Muskego

Milwaukee funeral director and former south side alderman James Witkowiak is planning to expand to the suburbs with a funeral and cremation home in Muskego.

Witkowiak plans on purchasing a 2.9-acre property at S81 W19255 Janesville Road for the funeral home. The land and building are currently owned by Green Bay-based Kuehn/Muskego Holdings LLC.

The property is assessed by Waukesha County for $697,800.

Witkowiak’s family has owned the Witkowiak Funeral Home, at 529 W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee, for 69 years. The family also owns Brett Funeral Home and Preferred Cremation Service on 20th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

“We have grown to the point where we now wish to expand to the west and we feel like this will be an ideal location for our suburban expansion,” Witkowiak wrote in a letter to the city.

The Muskego funeral home would be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with evening and weekend hours by appointment. It will include a “state-of-the-art” cremation facility that meets all state and federal guidelines, according to documents submitted to the city.

Witkowiak plans to add 40 more parking paces to the property and professionally landscaping the site, according to plans submitted to the city.

The Muskego plan commission will consider his request Aug. 7.