Wheel & Sprocket to move Hales Corners store to Ballpark Commons

First retail tenant announcement for Franklin project

by

January 23, 2018, 10:19 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/wheel-sprocket-to-move-hales-corners-store-to-ballpark-commons/

Wheel & Sprocket will move its Hales Corners store to the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

Rendering of the building at Ballpark Commons that will include a Wheel Sprocket store.

This is the first retail tenant announcement for the $130 million project.

Last week, Ballpark Commons developers announced Brookfield-based soccer club SC Waukesha (SCW) will relocate to a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use indoor sports facility planned at the development.

Wheel & Sprocket will occupy the first floor and lower level of a three-story office and retail building in the Northside section of the development. Store owners have agreed to lease 20,150 square feet of space.

“Given our goal of creating an environment conducive to active lifestyles, we can think of no better partner than Wheel & Sprocket as our first retail announcement,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures. “It’s enormously exciting to have a bike shop that is so active in promoting the benefits of the activity right on the Oak Leaf Trail and adjacent to a County Park.”

Noel Kegel, Wheel & Sprocket’s president, said moving out of Hales Corners after 44 years is bittersweet, but the company is thrilled to be part of the Ballpark Commons project.

“Being part of an active lifestyle development with complementary users is huge, not to mention the benefits of having off-road and paved trails out the back door,” Kegel said. “This move speaks to the rapidly changing retail landscape where we will be able to offer a more dynamic experience — this will be more than just a bike shop.”

Wheel & Sprocket has locations in Fox Point, Hales Corners, Brookfield and Delafield, two in the Fox Valley and two in the Chicago suburbs. It also plans to open a new store in Bay View in spring 2019.

Wheel & Sprocket will move its Hales Corners store to the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

Rendering of the building at Ballpark Commons that will include a Wheel Sprocket store.

This is the first retail tenant announcement for the $130 million project.

Last week, Ballpark Commons developers announced Brookfield-based soccer club SC Waukesha (SCW) will relocate to a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use indoor sports facility planned at the development.

Wheel & Sprocket will occupy the first floor and lower level of a three-story office and retail building in the Northside section of the development. Store owners have agreed to lease 20,150 square feet of space.

“Given our goal of creating an environment conducive to active lifestyles, we can think of no better partner than Wheel & Sprocket as our first retail announcement,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures. “It’s enormously exciting to have a bike shop that is so active in promoting the benefits of the activity right on the Oak Leaf Trail and adjacent to a County Park.”

Noel Kegel, Wheel & Sprocket’s president, said moving out of Hales Corners after 44 years is bittersweet, but the company is thrilled to be part of the Ballpark Commons project.

“Being part of an active lifestyle development with complementary users is huge, not to mention the benefits of having off-road and paved trails out the back door,” Kegel said. “This move speaks to the rapidly changing retail landscape where we will be able to offer a more dynamic experience — this will be more than just a bike shop.”

Wheel & Sprocket has locations in Fox Point, Hales Corners, Brookfield and Delafield, two in the Fox Valley and two in the Chicago suburbs. It also plans to open a new store in Bay View in spring 2019.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am