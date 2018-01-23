Wheel & Sprocket to move Hales Corners store to Ballpark Commons

Wheel & Sprocket will move its Hales Corners store to the Ballpark Commons mixed-use development at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

This is the first retail tenant announcement for the $130 million project.

Last week, Ballpark Commons developers announced Brookfield-based soccer club SC Waukesha (SCW) will relocate to a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use indoor sports facility planned at the development.

Wheel & Sprocket will occupy the first floor and lower level of a three-story office and retail building in the Northside section of the development. Store owners have agreed to lease 20,150 square feet of space.

“Given our goal of creating an environment conducive to active lifestyles, we can think of no better partner than Wheel & Sprocket as our first retail announcement,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures. “It’s enormously exciting to have a bike shop that is so active in promoting the benefits of the activity right on the Oak Leaf Trail and adjacent to a County Park.”

Noel Kegel, Wheel & Sprocket’s president, said moving out of Hales Corners after 44 years is bittersweet, but the company is thrilled to be part of the Ballpark Commons project.

“Being part of an active lifestyle development with complementary users is huge, not to mention the benefits of having off-road and paved trails out the back door,” Kegel said. “This move speaks to the rapidly changing retail landscape where we will be able to offer a more dynamic experience — this will be more than just a bike shop.”

Wheel & Sprocket has locations in Fox Point, Hales Corners, Brookfield and Delafield, two in the Fox Valley and two in the Chicago suburbs. It also plans to open a new store in Bay View in spring 2019.