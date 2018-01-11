West Allis, Madison Sam’s Club stores to close by the end of the month

Walmart will close several Sam's Club stores across the U.S.

by

January 11, 2018, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/west-allis-madison-sams-club-stores-to-close-by-the-end-of-the-month/

Walmart will close several Sam’s Club stores across the United States including the West Allis and Madison locations.

Both of those stores are closed today, will reopen tomorrow for liquidation sales, and then permanently close on Jan. 26.

Some Sam’s Club employees learned about the closures Wednesday, but most heard about it today, said a manager at the Franklin Sam’s Club store.

“This is all evolving as we speak,” the manager said.

The manager, who did not want to give his full name, said the store closures make sense, as Walmart does what is best for Sam’s Club members and employees.

“We are not Sears, we are not in trouble,” he said. “In Madison the store (7050 Watts Road) was too small for the needs of customers.

The West Allis store, located at 1540 S. 108th St., was a victim of the ongoing Zoo Interchange road construction project, which made it too difficult for many customers to get to, the manager said.

“We built a brand new beautiful store in Menomonee Falls, which is close to West Allis and many customers started going there,” he said.

Walmart and Sam’s Club officials could not immediately be reached for comment. On Twitter, Sam’s Club said: “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Walmart also announced today it would increase its minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $11 and give bonuses up to $1,000, crediting the tax cut approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

“Financially, things are great,” the Franklin Sam’s Club store manager said. “We are just right-sizing our business. Thanks to the Trump tax cut, we are doing great things for our existing employees. Our first priority is taking care of our members.”

Walmart will close several Sam’s Club stores across the United States including the West Allis and Madison locations.

Both of those stores are closed today, will reopen tomorrow for liquidation sales, and then permanently close on Jan. 26.

Some Sam’s Club employees learned about the closures Wednesday, but most heard about it today, said a manager at the Franklin Sam’s Club store.

“This is all evolving as we speak,” the manager said.

The manager, who did not want to give his full name, said the store closures make sense, as Walmart does what is best for Sam’s Club members and employees.

“We are not Sears, we are not in trouble,” he said. “In Madison the store (7050 Watts Road) was too small for the needs of customers.

The West Allis store, located at 1540 S. 108th St., was a victim of the ongoing Zoo Interchange road construction project, which made it too difficult for many customers to get to, the manager said.

“We built a brand new beautiful store in Menomonee Falls, which is close to West Allis and many customers started going there,” he said.

Walmart and Sam’s Club officials could not immediately be reached for comment. On Twitter, Sam’s Club said: “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Walmart also announced today it would increase its minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $11 and give bonuses up to $1,000, crediting the tax cut approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

“Financially, things are great,” the Franklin Sam’s Club store manager said. “We are just right-sizing our business. Thanks to the Trump tax cut, we are doing great things for our existing employees. Our first priority is taking care of our members.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am