WEDC awards $250,000 grant for redevelopment of historic Brookfield train depot

Fiddleheads planning to open coffee shop in relocated depot

by

October 18, 2018, 11:28 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/wedc-awards-250000-grant-for-redevelopment-of-historic-brookfield-train-depot/

Rendering of the new Fiddleheads

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded the city of Brookfield a $250,000 state grant to help finance the relocation and redevelopment the city’s historic train depot into a Fiddleheads coffee shop.

The train depot, which dates back to the 1860s, will be moved from 2846 N. Brookfield Road to 19100 North Hills Drive.

The city approved the move and redevelopment plans in August.

“WEDC is committed to helping communities invest in revitalizing their downtowns to encourage economic growth,” Mark Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC said in a written statement. “This project not only preserves a historic structure in the City of Brookfield, but will also serve as a catalyst for future development and investment.”

This will be the seventh Fiddleheads location in southeastern Wisconsin. The wholesale retail coffee business started in 1996 and has locations in Grafton, Cedarburg, Mequon, Glendale, and Thiensville.

Ray Marcy, Fiddleheads owner, said the train depot, which is believed to be the second oldest building in Brookfield, will continue to serve as a landmark in the city while adding a local café.

“Not only will a treasured site be saved, but the entire community can visit, enjoy and participate in this anchor site within the historic village area,” Marcy said.

The 2,500-square-foot coffee shop will also serve as the trailhead for a Waukesha County bike trail. Waukesha County will extend an existing bike trail to Fiddleheads. Work on the project is expected to begin next year

The project is expected to create about 12 to 15 part-time and full-time jobs and add more than $300,000 to the city’s tax base, according to WEDC. The project also includes the development of six new single-family home lots.

 

Rendering of the new Fiddleheads

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded the city of Brookfield a $250,000 state grant to help finance the relocation and redevelopment the city’s historic train depot into a Fiddleheads coffee shop.

The train depot, which dates back to the 1860s, will be moved from 2846 N. Brookfield Road to 19100 North Hills Drive.

The city approved the move and redevelopment plans in August.

“WEDC is committed to helping communities invest in revitalizing their downtowns to encourage economic growth,” Mark Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC said in a written statement. “This project not only preserves a historic structure in the City of Brookfield, but will also serve as a catalyst for future development and investment.”

This will be the seventh Fiddleheads location in southeastern Wisconsin. The wholesale retail coffee business started in 1996 and has locations in Grafton, Cedarburg, Mequon, Glendale, and Thiensville.

Ray Marcy, Fiddleheads owner, said the train depot, which is believed to be the second oldest building in Brookfield, will continue to serve as a landmark in the city while adding a local café.

“Not only will a treasured site be saved, but the entire community can visit, enjoy and participate in this anchor site within the historic village area,” Marcy said.

The 2,500-square-foot coffee shop will also serve as the trailhead for a Waukesha County bike trail. Waukesha County will extend an existing bike trail to Fiddleheads. Work on the project is expected to begin next year

The project is expected to create about 12 to 15 part-time and full-time jobs and add more than $300,000 to the city’s tax base, according to WEDC. The project also includes the development of six new single-family home lots.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Future of Transportation
Wisconsin Club

10/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Understanding The Most Underutilized Tax Incentive
Tri-Phase Automation

10/23/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Disability Inclusion in the Wisconsin Workforce
UWM

10/26/20188:30 am-11:00 am