WEDC awards $250,000 grant for redevelopment of historic Brookfield train depot

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has awarded the city of Brookfield a $250,000 state grant to help finance the relocation and redevelopment the city’s historic train depot into a Fiddleheads coffee shop.

The train depot, which dates back to the 1860s, will be moved from 2846 N. Brookfield Road to 19100 North Hills Drive.

The city approved the move and redevelopment plans in August.

“WEDC is committed to helping communities invest in revitalizing their downtowns to encourage economic growth,” Mark Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC said in a written statement. “This project not only preserves a historic structure in the City of Brookfield, but will also serve as a catalyst for future development and investment.”

This will be the seventh Fiddleheads location in southeastern Wisconsin. The wholesale retail coffee business started in 1996 and has locations in Grafton, Cedarburg, Mequon, Glendale, and Thiensville.

Ray Marcy, Fiddleheads owner, said the train depot, which is believed to be the second oldest building in Brookfield, will continue to serve as a landmark in the city while adding a local café.

“Not only will a treasured site be saved, but the entire community can visit, enjoy and participate in this anchor site within the historic village area,” Marcy said.

The 2,500-square-foot coffee shop will also serve as the trailhead for a Waukesha County bike trail. Waukesha County will extend an existing bike trail to Fiddleheads. Work on the project is expected to begin next year

The project is expected to create about 12 to 15 part-time and full-time jobs and add more than $300,000 to the city’s tax base, according to WEDC. The project also includes the development of six new single-family home lots.